Ninfield and Hooe

WELCOME TO 2017: Health, Wealth and Happiness were the wishes widely, and wildly, given, over the weekend that brought the new year in with a vengeance. Absolutely fantastic fireworks in London, which followed the trend of saluting those who had passed during the year; sandwiched with a storming session from Robbie Williams, singing live - er, got that Mariah, live? in Westminster City Hall. Perfect home celebrations, with a lovely meal and fizzy plonk with the OH, a phone link with EM and a reasonably early night/morning, before driving back up to Kettering for the last few shows as Fairy Formidable in Beauty and the Beast. The lurgi had decided, earlier in the week, to hit in full force, with voice suffering, bones aching and nose running, normal Panto scenario really but, with the support of the chemists I was still belting the songs out and singing live, yes, that word again Mariah live. Doesn’t it make you cross? How some Divas give the rest of the performing industry a bad name? Anyhow Health, Wealth and Happiness. All are important, but, with the mass media coverage of fitness fads and mid-life health changes it’s pretty obvious that January, again, sees us all in dire need of a new diet and exercise regime. And, as one of the moaning mid-lifers, approaching another birthday in a couple of weeks (approaching it, but not necessarily embracing it), I am determined, between performing work, to carry on teaching the Dancercise classes, and Burlesque classes, which not only keep me fit, but provide a lot of laughs, fun and fitness for those who attend. I can’t do treadmills in the gym I get bored and have no motivation to continue, likewise, I won’t do running it hurts my Achilles tendons but dancing. Well. This is actually my first anniversary edition of this column so that must mean another excuse for a glass of fizzy this weekend, as the time has eventually come for a weekend off relaxing in front of the telly box, watching some brilliant reality shows, Let It Shine, The Voice and Lets Dance.

FLOWER GROUP: Monday at the Memorial Hall; the flower group will be holding their AGM, 7.30pm. Please call Jennifer Collet on 892878, or email ninfieldflowers@gmail.com for any further information.

SMART ENERGY EVENT: Wednesday at the Memorial Hall, 5pm to 9pm. There will be guest speakers between 7pm and 8pm and various organisations are taking part. Free refreshments will also be available and there will be a free goodie bag for the first 15 people through the door. This is an ideal opportunity to find out everything you need to know on smart meters, switching energy companies/tariffs, keeping warm effectively in winter and all the latest information in home energy efficiency. Bring your energy bill with you for individual advice and if you have a neighbour who might benefit, please take them along with you too even if it’s just for a cuppa to find out you’re already on the best tariff.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Thanks to Rose for the following. The Horti Society will hold their first meeting of 2017 on Monday January 16 in the Memorial Hall starting at 7.30pm. The speaker will be Dr Mick Lynn, who will be giving a fascinating talk about Plant Hunters. Everyone is invited to attend, as always, and there will be a warm welcome for members and visitors, whatever the weather.

LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: Thanks to Rod for this piece. On Thursday, January 19, the local history group will meet in the Methodist Hall, Church Lane at 7.30pm. The speaker will be Ian Gledhill, who will give his talk on the Story of the Crystal Palace. This is a very good evening, Ian has researched his subject really well, has many photographs and puts the whole talk across most entertainingly. To add to Rod’s words; I, like him, lived very close to the site of the Palace, unfortunately after its demise, but knowing the size and history of it helps to understand what a huge project it was and how it developed over the years,. It was host to so many spectacular events including the Continental Circus, and, situated so high in the London landscape, the whole area was known as the ‘Fresh Air’ suburb, with prevailing winds from the Coast giving a healthier way of living. Do go and hear this talk, it sounds like an evening not to be missed! Members are £1 for entry, visitors £3, and there will be light refreshments available.

CHURCH SERVICES: Ninfield Methodist Church, Sunday, 10.30am Service of Worship and Praise with Alan Hurrell. St Mary’s Ninfield, Sunday, 9.30am Combined Eucharist. No service at St Oswalds.

KEEP IN TOUCH: Don’t forget to send in any diary entries or anecdotes by Monday evening deadline please. Call 07970650321, 893699, email samanthaguard@btinternet.com or Tweet @guard_jane

