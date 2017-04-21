Ninfield and Hooe

ST GEORGE’S DAY: Well, I hope that any English flags are flown for the traditional reason, to celebrate England’s Patron Saint’s Day. Strangely, I find myself daily chanting mantras like ‘Enjoy life, it’s not a rehearsal’ and ‘Make the Best of every day’, plus I pray that someone will please keep Donald Trump away from Russia, North Korea and any round, shiny buttons.

ANNUAL PLANT SALE: Tomorrow, Saturday, Ninfield Horticultural Society are holding their annual Plant Sale and Coffee Morning at the Memorial Hall from 9am to 11am. Do go early to make sure you get the widest of choices at this popular event. There will be light refreshments available, and delicious homemade cakes to sustain you while you browse. There’s always a fantastic array, a great selection of plants at really good prices, and a friendly welcome to all visitors who might like more information on all the Horti Society’s meetings, shows and events.

QUIZ NIGHT: Tomorrow, Saturday, is the Quiz Night at the Memorial Hall. Doors open at 7pm for the quiz of the year which starts promptly at 7.30pm. This annual fundraiser for the hall has become a popular fixture in the quizzers calendar and it is hoped that there will be a full house of teams of six again. It’s £6 per head to participate, which includes a fabulous ploughman’s supper, provided by the Hall Committee. Please bring nibbles and drinks, plus a suitable glass to accompany the meal. Don’t worry if you can’t make up a whole team, just turn up at 7pm and teams will be made up on the night. Everyone is very welcome, there will be lots of fun and banter, the quiz is devised and hosted by Jan and Martin Wood and all profits from the evening go towards the next phase of the Hall refurbishment, the upgrade of the kitchen and toilets. Come and have some fun.

ACTION GROUP: Monday at 7.30pm in the Reading Room, Church Lane. Chairman Paul Coleshill will be delighted to see residents, to provide everyone with the latest updates on all the reports and debates after the publication in early March of the Draft Wealden Local Plan. There has been some surveying activity in certain fields within the village, which has understandably caused some concerns for residents backing on to these fields. Please go to the meeting and hopefully all the relevant and correct information given out will help put some of the fears to bed and will correct any rumours that are circulating. If anyone has worries or would like information/questions answered, please call the Parish Councillors, contact details are on the website http:/ninfieldparish.website/, or with the Clerk on 07725843505, email ninfieldpc@btinternet.com.

CHARITY AUCTION: On Saturday April 29 Ninfield Carnival Association are thrilled to be hosting this new event, their first of the year, at the Memorial Hall, as a fundraiser for the Carnival and their charity for the year, Alzheimers Society/Rural Dementia Action Research. Already some great items have been donated an exercise bike, glass decanter, oak table and chairs, a dinner service; plus books, pictures, collectables and even a barbecue. If you are having a clear out and have items that you would like to donate, please call Robin/me 893699, Chris/Stella 893388 for collection. Or, please drop any bits and bobs up to the hall on the evening before, Friday April 28, from 8pm. On Saturday April 29, doors open at 10am for viewing, then will close at 1.30pm to set up the hall for the evening. At 5pm, doors will re-open. Entry is only 50p, but of course, there will be a bucket for donations and people will be able to have wine, nibbles, canapes and light refreshments while settling in for the sale. The Carnival Association are really grateful to Mark Ellin, from Burstow and Hewett Auctioneers, for agreeing to take charge of the sale in the evening which will start at 6pm and run till 8.30pm. It promises to be a fun evening, great entertainment with lots of surprises and all profits going to the Carnival’s Charity and local projects. Please come and support this new venture.

OPEN DAY: Monday May 1. The Ninfield Local History Group, in conjunction with the parish council, are holding an Open Day at Sparke Pavilion to show residents the newly completed building, with the beautiful archive/meeting area upstairs that was created by the history group after securing grant funding. There will be light refreshments available and I’ll confirm times etc in next week’s column.

FAMILY BINGO: 1st Ninfield Scout Group are holding a Family Bingo Night on Saturday May 6 in the Memorial Hall from 6.30pm to 9.30pm. This is such a fabulous evening and back by popular demand, so do go and enjoy a fun night of bingo perfect for all ages. There will be great food on offer nachos, hot dogs, popcorn a tuck shop and of course some light refreshments, but you can also take your own alcoholic drink. There’s a raffle prizes include a £50 Boden voucher, £25 for Ashburnham Orangery and tickets for Eastbourne Theatres. Book your tickets, £4 adults, £2 children, at the Post Office Stores in Lower Street, or call Veronica Sargent on 07714327117.

HOOE OPEN GROUP: The lively ladies of HOG met as usual on the second Friday in Hooe Village Hall and were royally entertained by guest speaker Pam Vielers, also known as The Button Lady. Her presentation, An Illusion in a Suitcase, was wide ranging from the unfolding stand-out picture-pop-up-books, to transforming the female form with girdles and corsets. Everyone was surprised as to how the time just flew listening to Pam’s scintillating talk. There was the raffle afterwards, plus afternoon tea, and every member was given an Easter Chocolate Bunny. The Open Group, as well as being a friendly, social, ladies club has a strong charitable side and members agreed to donate £300 to three local beneficiaries; Bexhill Care in the Community, St Oswald’s Church and the League of Friends of Bexhill. If you’d like to join this lovely social group, please call Edna Wallis on 01424 842591 or just turn up on the second Friday of the month 2.30pm in Hooe Village Hall.

EARLY HEADS UP: Fantastic to hear from Alan and Jacqueline Young, and their next musical play entitled Teacher in the Temple, with the Christian Voices Drama Group, which will be performed on Saturday May 13, 3pm in the Methodist Church Hall. More details in next week’s column.

CHURCH SERVICES: Methodist Church, Ninfield, Sunday 10.30am Worship and Communion with Rev Ian Pruden. Messy Church on Wednesday 3.30pm to 5.30pm. St Mary’s Ninfield, Sunday 9.30am Parish Eucharist, 11.15am St Oswald’s, Hooe Parish Eucharist.

