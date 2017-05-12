Ninfield and Hooe

COME ON WEATHER: Don’t let us down, we want to make the most of Marvellous May. I was saying to the OH earlier in the year. May is the month that gets a bit lost, it’s neither spring nor summer and really we should taking advantage of the lovely, lengthening evenings ‘cos, by the end of Marvellous May it’s just a matter of weeks till the longest day and then it’s backwards all the way. Back to some dodgy poetry.

MUSICAL DRAMA: Tomorrow, Saturday, 3pm at the Methodist Church Hall, the Christian Voices Drama Group will be performing their newest work entitled The Teacher in the Temple. This is a play with music, depicting events leading to Mary and Joseph discovering the young Jesus in the Temple and it is written by Alan Young, with songs by Temi Adeyemi and direction by Caroline Cox. This promises to be a lovely afternoon’s entertainment, which is free to attend and which will be followed by refreshments at 3.45pm. Do make sure you get to the hall early to secure your seat. There will be an opportunity to make a donation to the charity Contact the Elderly, a support group who reach out to the vulnerable within communities.

HOOE PARISH COUNCIL: On Monday at the village hall, 7pm, Hooe Parish Council will be holding their Annual Parish Meeting/AGM and all residents are invited to attend. It’s a great opportunity to find out all the latest information on what is happening in the community and a chance to chat with your local councillors, as well as the district and county representatives. Please call Sally Durman, Clerk to the Council, on 893007 for more details.

NINFIELD PARISH COUNCIL: On Wednesday, 7.15pm in the Memorial Hall the parish council will be hosting their Annual Parish Meeting, starting with a short AGM, and then opening the evening up for all the groups, societies, clubs and schools in the village to make two minute presentations on what has been happening with them over the last year. There will be food and wine available, plus tea and coffee and this is a great chance for residents to come and chat in a relaxed atmosphere, while catching up with friends and getting all the latest updates and important information. Chairman, Kaye Crittell, has circulated her yearly report with a house to house leaflet drop and will, on the night, give the meeting the most recent updates on the Wealden Local Plan. The parish councillors are also hoping that new people will come forward to take an interest in joining the council in the near future. Some councillors have been in situ for 15 years and would like to take some time out, but this is not possible unless others come forward to share the load. It is very interesting work and many hands make light of it, so fingers crossed that some show the positivity needed and grasp the metaphorical mettle. Please call the Clerk to the Council, Jackie Scarff, on 07725843505 for more details.

LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: The next gathering of Ninfield Local History Group will be on Thursday at 7.30pm in the Methodist Hall and they will be joined by Barry Wilkinson who will be giving a talk about The Inside of Lewes Prison. The history group have just finished their archive room in the new Sparke Pavilion, which was opened to the public officially on Bank Holiday Monday. There were many residents looking at the exhibition and displays of photographs and everyone was extremely impressed with the beautiful layout within the Pavilion. With the added bonus of WiFi , internet access, broadband and printing facilities, Ninfield Local History Group have really put Ninfield on the digital map and look forward to seeing people on their weekly open days. Please contact Rod Ffoulkes on 893635 for more information, or if you can lend some time to man the archive centre.

VILLAGE MARKET: Saturday May 20, from 9.30am to midday at the Memorial Hall, it’s the Village Spring Market, promoting Local Foods for Local People. Chris Hutchings has 17 stalls booked, to include pies, meats, preserves, cakes, vegetables, plants plus much more. For the first time, the fabulous Micro Brewery from Battle will be promoting their new beers. There will be refreshments available during the morning, hopefully including bacon sarnies and it’s a great chance to catch up with your local producers, maybe order for the next month’s market and have a relaxing time, nattering with friends in the Market Café. If you’d like to book a stall, or need some more information, please call Chris on 893388.

WACKY RACES: Sunday May 28 from 11am to 2.30pm in the Blacksmiths car park and along Manchester Road. This year there are some exciting, extra races including scooter races and a skateboard race. There are, of course, the juniors/seniors and fun, home-made kart races. The winners of each race will receive a Conrad Trophy and cash prize. The parish council have sponsored all the prize-money, as well as given the cup for Best Fancy Dress; and there will also be a cash prize for the best home-made kart and for the best decorated scooter. SID will be on hand to test the speed of all the participants and, for a more genteel break, the Carnival Queen and her Court will be crowned and introduced to the village in readiness for their Carnival events in Ninfield and Bexhill, representing the village. On the car park there will be a barbecue, tote, raffle and Nerf Gun Competition Stand, plus tuck shop and novelties for the youngsters. If you would like more information on how to enter, or help with marshalling, or just to join the Carnival Committee, either email heleniumhc@hotmail.com or contact the numbers etc at the end of the column.

CHURCH SERVICES: Methodist Church, Sunday, 10.30am Worship and Communion with Rev Peggy Heim. Sunday, 9.30am St Mary’s Parish Church Ninfield, Combined Service with St Oswald’s, Hooe.

KEEP IN TOUCH: Please get any diary entries to me by 6pm on Monday evening, either call 893699, text 07970650321, email samanthaguard@btinternet.com or tweet @guard_jane.

