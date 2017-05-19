Ninfield and Hooe

THE CIRCLE OF LIFE: Things do go around in cycles/circles, especially trends and fashions. The Carnival theme this year is Fads and Fashions Through the Ages, trust me to shoe-horn in a plug for the up coming events but also, sometimes it takes the unfortunate demise of an institution, the subsequent break and then the new awakening to re-invent the wheel and produce an up to date, relevant version.

FOOTBALL: Football is back in Ninfield Hopefully, somewhere within the pages of the Observer, you will see a logo and article on the re-forming of Ninfield Village Football Club. Jack Harris is the Wiz behind getting the players together and finding sponsorship to get the kits and fees sorted. The parish council have agreed that the new club can use the rec and the new Sparke Pavilion, and all pre-season organisation and training is already up and running. Jack is very keen to get as many local players involved as possible, and after the season has started, will also look to getting the younger players together, so watch this space. The Blacksmiths Inn and the Bonfire Society are already on board as sponsors, and the Carnival Committee have welcomed the new football teams’ involvement in this years Wacky Races (see below) and the main Carnival event in July. Jack hopes that the Village will be supporting the team right from the very first game and looks forward to seeing everyone cheering them on the touchline. NVFC have their own Facebook page, where you can get in touch, leave a message, or show your support.

VILLAGE MARKET: Ninfield Village Market tomorrow, Saturday, from 9.30am to noon at the Memorial Hall. It’s the spring village market, promoting local foods for local people, and there are over 17 stalls booked which include pies, meats, eggs, vegetables, preserves, cakes, plants and much more. For the first time, making a much welcomed visit, is the Micro Brewery from Battle, who will be promoting their new beers, tasting will be available. There will be other refreshments throughout the morning including teas, coffees and hopefully bacon butties. It’s a great chance to catch up with your local producers, order for pick-up at the next market on June 17, and have a relaxing time nattering with friends in the Market Café.

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: Thanks to Rod for the following. The next meeting is Tuesday, 7.30pm in the Reading Room in Church Lane as usual. Free tea, coffee and biscuits, also as usual. Do go and find out what the latest scams are, and what the ‘light fingers’ are after locally. If you need any advice whether it’s about home security issues, or scams, or you just have a nagging worry, please go to the meeting and have a chat. Rod and the team will do everything they can to alleviate the problem. Call him on 893635, or email ken.ffoulkes@which.net

BONFIRE SOCIETY: Wednesday, 8pm in the Working Men’s Club the Bonfire Society will be giving the latest updates on all their forthcoming events, and also the progress with the reforming of the drumming section. There has been a coffee morning and quiz night recently, with profits adding to the funds for Fireworks Night costs. There will also be more news on the Proms and gig events to be held on July 28 and 29. Tickets are now on sale for both evenings. If you would like more information, or would like to join the society, please call Carol Holland on 893326, or just turn up at the Tin Hut, 8pm Wednesday.

HOOE OPEN GROUP: The lively ladies met on Friday May 12 and were enthralled by their speaker for the afternoon, actor Jonathan Linsley, who has played many and varied roles from Pirates of the Caribbean to Last of the Summer Wine. In his presentation he covered many subjects including Theatrical Superstitions, notably the saying ‘break a leg’, which has a Regency meaning of ‘good luck’ with a performance. The audience wished that the talk could continue longer. However, there is always time for one of their marvellous teas and the multi-prize raffle. If you would like to be a part of this fabulous group of friendly ladies do go to the Hooe Village Hall on the second Friday of the month at 2.30pm. You’ll be made very welcome.

BOWLS CLUB: A report from Carole. There was very good weather for the last three games and the results were as bright as the sun, as they won each match overall, a great start to the season. Wednesday May 10 at home, Ninfield 67 Pett 55. Saturday May 13 away to Westfield, Ninfield 74 Westfield 58. A Rother League Match where they were able to claim eight out of 10 league points. Sunday May 14 at home, Ninfield 77 Observer 51.

WACKY RACES: Sunday May 28, from 11.30am in the Blacksmiths Inn car park, with the racing starting at midday, along Manchester Road. As well as the homemade karts there will be races for scooters and skateboards, plus the fun walking race and the speed challenge, timed against the SID machine. Fancy dress is a must. The theme for this year’s event mirrors the Carnival theme and so Fads and Fashions of Transport Through the Ages is the broad remit and must surely produce some really wacky designs and creations. On the car park there will be the barbecue, tote, raffle, tuck shop and novelty items for the youngsters and another first, a Nerf Gun Competition stand. At approx 1pm, the Carnival Queen and her Court will be introduced to the village at the start of their year representing Ninfield at our own, and Bexhill’s Carnivals. The races’ prize money and Fancy Dress Trophy is sponsored by Ninfield Parish Council, with Rutherford Rare Books and C&C Carpets also sponsoring races. From 3pm The Kavemen will be performing in the Blacksmiths to round off a great day. If you’d like to help with the event, or want to find out more about the Carnival, please contact Helen by email heleniumhc@hotmail.com or use the contact details at the end of this column.

CHURCH SERVICES: Methodist Church, Sunday, 10.30am Worship and Praise with David Hanson. Wednesday, 3.30pm to 5.30pm Messy Church. St Mary’s Ninfield, Sunday, 9.30am Family Service; St Oswald’s, Hooe 11.15am Parish Eucharist.

DEFIBRILLATORS: For 24/7/365 emergency access to these invaluable pieces of equipment, they are situated on the front walls of the Kings Arms PH Ninfield, and the Red Lion PH, Hooe.

KEEP IN TOUCH: Get those entries in for the next few weeks.

