Ninfield and Hooe

HAPPY SUSSEX DAY: ‘Good old Sussex by the Sea’, to coin a refrain and quite right that this beautiful County should have it’s own special day for celebrations. So, today, Friday, fly the flag, lift voices in song and, if you’re in Hooe, light the Beacon and unveil the new Common sign, all from 7.30pm, while tucking into a barbecue. Actually, it’s one of those weekends again, when lots of events, fetes and birthday parties clash together, leaving one with the fervent wish that there were either more hours in the day to fit everything in, or, one extra day in the weekend for catching-up. Ground Hog Day, that’s what’s needed. Whichever way would involve some necessary time distortion, or time travel, a fascination since HG Wells, Dr Who, and not forgetting Professor Brainstawm. I’m sure scientists nowadays are getting near to the reality of time-travel and the uptake as soon as it’s readily available will be huge.

VILLAGE MARKET: Tomorrow, Saturday, in the Memorial Hall from 9.30am to midday, get there early to bag the bargains and have the widest choice from all the fabulous goodies on sale. Local produce by local growers, for local people, at local, reasonable prices. There are always surprises at every monthly market. The favourites will be there this Saturday; Stella with her delicious Pie Pantry sausage rolls, pies and other yummies, Phil from Rivermead, the stunning plants and vegetable stall, preserves, vegetarian goods, cakes and much more. There will be light refreshments available throughout the morning, to sustain you while you shop and catch up with friends. It really has become a village social occasion and a must on the monthly calendar. Don’t worry if you haven’t got the date for July’s market, add it to the list for Carnival Day, Saturday July 15 when hopefully the stallholders will be having their market pitches on the recreation ground and joining the Carnival fun. If you would like to have a stall on July 15, please call Chris Hutchinson on 893388, or email Helen on heleniumhc@hotmail.com.

BONFIRES: At our parish council meeting last week, I mentioned a phone call I’d had, that had really concerned me. It seems that this older couple have had the horrendous inconvenience of having to keep their windows tightly shut through all the recent hot weather, due to a near-neighbour having a constant bonfire in their back garden. The smoke that blew into their house only exacerbated the ongoing illness and respiratory troubles that they suffer from, and made their lives quite unpleasant. They are the last people on earth to complain, but we thought at the meeting that constant bonfires must be out of order and researched the hours in which bonfires could be lit in the countryside. Answer? Well, seemingly there are no rules and regs at all, it’s just down to conscience and common sense. So please, if you are having bonfires in your gardens this summer, do consider your neighbours; look at the wind directions, be mindful of the time and temperature of the day/night and don’t keep them constantly alight.

WORKING MEN’S CLUB: Are holding an Afternoon Tea and Bring and Buy Sale on June 21, 2.30pm to 4.30pm Come along and have afternoon tea and cakes. Bring something you no longer need, you might find something you do want that someone else has brought in. All welcome.

HOOE OPEN GROUP: The lively ladies of HOG met on June 9 and there wasn’t any election talk at all. Instead, they had a lovely Summer Afternoon Tea Party, with delicious cakes, enjoying the beautiful sunny weather on offer. There was a brief distraction from the indulgences, when a 20 question general knowledge quiz taxed the brain cells. Two groups got the same top scores and took guesses on how many sweets were in the jar for the first prize which was a box of chocolates for each successful player. Theses ladies really know how to have fun, so if you’d like to join them, in Hooe Village Hall from 2.30pm on the second Friday of each month, please call Edna Wallis on 01424 842591 for all details, you’ll be made very welcome.

BOWLS CLUB: This proves dedication and a stalwart spirit. Carole sent the results in two parts, one from her few days away and the other from her husband’s ipad. Well done Carole, but you are allowed a break you know. Anyway, Carole says, the first round of mixed pairs saw the following members through to the next round, Brenda Haffenden and Ernie Cannon, Val Smith and Mick Symes, Linda Bosen and Roger Bryant, Sue Haffenden and Brian Moore. Good luck all. The match played on June 7 at home in Ninfield was 80 Ninfield to Mayfield 61. On Saturday, there was an extremely close match between Ninfield and Hellingly, with Hellingly just taking the win 79-77. It’s so good to hear that the club is going from strength to strength, and, as always, new members and supporters are welcome.

CHURCH SERVICES: Methodist Church, Sunday, 10.30am Worship and Praise with Margaret Bickerdike. An early note for Messy Church, on Wednesday June 28 from 5.30pm where the group of youngsters will unpack the story of The Lost Son. St Mary’s Ninfield, 9.30am Family Service. St Oswald’s Hooe, 11.15am Parish Eucharist.

AND FINALLY: As alluded to in the first paragraph it’s a Birthday weekend, mixed with Father’s Day, for the OH. He doesn’t want to reveal his age, but to everyone who knows him, he’ll always be Peter-Pan; lively as a cricket, huge fun, great energy and enthusiasm and a very good egg. Tomorrow, Saturday, Happy Birthday beloved OH. Hope you enjoy your day and evening, and don’t tell me off. All our love, from Muggins, EM, the Canine-Crew and Bramble-Kat xx

KEEP IN TOUCH: Please send in your diary entries for the next few weeks as soon as possible. There are lots of summer events in the offing and, no doubt, clashes will be inevitable so as we approach the longest day and try to fit too much in again, get your calendar clearly marked up and send me all the relevant details.

