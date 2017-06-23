Ninfield and Hooe

ONE HELL OF A HEATWAVE: Ok, now, how many have been complaining that it’s ‘too darn hot’. As I write, the temperature in the conservatory is nearly 100 degrees and the electric fan is now sitting here on the table, directional option off, on maximum speed and facing me, but still I’m melting. It has been an extraordinary period of weather, since April really and I’m just praying that it doesn’t wear itself out before July, when so many big town and village events are booked. The long-range forecast is a bit vague, sunny-cloudy with average temps, could mean anything but, if it comes to it, I’ll take that for Carnival weekend in Ninfield on July 14 and 15, while continuing to hope that it all doesn’t go to the other extreme and go all cold, windy and rainy. It’s unfortunately so often an issue now going from one extreme to another extremist, polar opposites, either ends of the spectrum. A couple of weeks ago I asked the question with the tiny word of why? in reference to the atrocities in Manchester and London, why? Why would one section of society want to savagely kill and maim another section? Why, in this high powered, advanced, supposedly intelligent world, why are there still such extremes of belief, in religion and politics, that still invoke such hatred and evil. The consequential fallout; wars, disasters, terror attacks, affect everyone, not just those in the polar opposite, end of spectrum, extremist camps. Everyone in the main-stream, average, tolerant, every-day, hard-working, global society; everyone in the middle wants to reach out, get on and improve the world. So, to go back to the top, whatever the weather, whatever the current climate, we must make the best of every day, not be cowed by any extremes and continue to make the best of our fabulously-average selves.

GARDEN PARTY: Saturday July 1, in the grounds of St Oswald’s Church in Hooe at midday to 4.30pm. There will be lots of fun to be had with various stalls, tombola, barbecue, bowling for a pig, raffle, coconut shy, plants, refreshments and the Hooe Silver Band. Entry is free.

FLOWER GROUP: Monday July 3, Ninfield Memorial Hall, starting at 7.30pm, the flower group will welcome Claire Bryant with her demonstration entitled That May Come in Handy One Day. Non-members are always welcome at a small charge of £4 which includes refreshments. All flowers demonstrated are raffled off at the end of the evening. Don’t forget to put the August Bank Holiday weekend in your diary, as it’s the Bi-Annual Flower Festival at the Memorial Hall over the three days. All proceeds from the festival will be donated to various charities, including Hearing Dogs for the Deaf, and the Hall Refurbishment Fund. If you would like any more information on any of the forthcoming events, or would like to join the group, please call Jennifer Collett on 892878 or email ninfieldflowers@g.mail.com

NINFIELD PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting, and the last before the Autumn (no August meeting) will be on Thursday July 6 at the Methodist Hall, starting at 7.15pm. There will be updates on the school lease, and the new classrooms; plus all the latest information from the District Councillor Pam Doodes and County Councillor Bill Bentley. There will also be confirmation of what will be presented in the Village Hub on Carnival Day, with many different ideas and projects up for discussion, along with the usual plea for new parish councillors. Please do either go to the meeting or have a look in the Hub on Saturday July 15. Call Jackie Scarff, Clerk to the Council, on 07725843505 or email ninfieldpc@btinternet.com

LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: A reminder that the history group are holding an introductory session on Saturday July 22 in the archive room upstairs at Sparke Pavilion for people who would like to start researching their family tree. The Who Do You Think You Are? event will run from 10am until 12.30pm and the places are limited, so please call John Cheshire on 01424 892248 as soon as possible to book your place. The archive room is open to the public every Monday morning from 10am to 12.30pm for people to look through photographs and documents and share stories about life, times and History of our village.

CARNIVAL ASSOCIATION: Now on the final countdown to the big weekend. It’s three weeks to go and at the meeting last week lots of final details were finalised. Ray and Sheila from Alive and Picking came to tell us about their plans for the Barn Dance on the Friday evening in the marquee, and there was much fun discussing decoration, dancing and necessary band breaks. There are lots of different elements to the carnival from the procession on Saturday morning of floats, walking parades and bands, to the fete on site on the recreation ground; with the different rides, inflatables, craft stalls, games and arena events. Then there’s the marquee, with the tea tent, raffle stand, flower group and Horti displays, local history group stand, the new Ninfield Art Group displays. Another debut for this year, the Ninfield Master-Chef Competition. Please see posters for all details, but, if you have a secret desire to be a Master Chef finalist, then try out a savoury or sweet dish on July 15 and see how you get on. Added to the usual fantastic barbecue, which will run all Friday evening for the Barn Dance, on Saturday there will be the an extra choice of refreshment in the form of the Hooe Supper Club gentlemen, who are promoting their new venture and will be serving pizza during the day and Pad Thai throughout the entertainment on Saturday evening. The Normans will be the band, who have a fantastic set list which will have everyone up and dancing for the duration. It promises to be a brilliant weekend. Please get in touch if you can make cakes for the tea tent, or can help put things up or take them down. Don’t forget the now famous carnival breakfast on Sunday morning, July 16, it’s the just reward for a lot of hard work, and fun.

CHURCH SERVICES: Methodist Church, Sunday, 10.30am Worship and Praise with Gillian Lambourne. Wednesday, Messy Church 3.30pm to 5.30pm, The Lost Son. St Mary’s Ninfield, Sunday 9.30am Parish Eucharist, St Oswald’s Hooe, 11.15am Parish Eucharist.

AND FINALLY: The surprise birthday party for the OH was fabulous last Saturday, great fun with lovely friends and enjoyed by all, I think. Thank you to everyone who came.

