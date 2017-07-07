Ninfield and Hooe

CARNIVAL COUNTDOWN: There are only seven days left to the Ninfield Village Carnival Event and we are all geared up and raring to go. The main things we are praying for are good weather and good crowds. The theme is Fads and Fashions Through the Ages and there is so much on offer over the 36 hours. From Friday July 14, 7.30pm The Big Barn Dance when the marquee will come alive to the sounds of Alive and Pickin, a local, renowned five piece blue-grass and country band, with a Caller, who will lead and instruct the moves and shapes where necessary, so everyone can whirl round the dance floor in true Hoe-Down style.Then to Saturday July 15 the procession from midday, led by Steve and Hugh Clifton with their steam engine, followed by the Ninfield Carnival Court and floats, walking parades, bands, music and skaters. Up onto the Rec for trophies and prize giving, then over to the arena to meet and greet the Coakham Bloodhounds. The Fun Dog Show follows on. There are rides going all the time, the miniature train, climbing wall, inflatable courses, children’s games and face painting. Craft stalls, coconut shy, china smash, the NVFC Penalty Shoot Out, Furry Friends, archery, the Bexhill 100 Cars. The Horti Society, Art Group and Flower Group, The Ninfield Village Market Marquee, the School Hub, Ninfield Parish Council Hub, Scouts Boot Fair, Bonfire Society, the tea tent, barbecue and bar, a new addition is Hooe Supper Club who will be adding pizzas into the food supply during the day and Pad Thai Curry at night. Also in the main marquee is another debut, for the Master Chef Competition, when either a sweet or savoury dish is required, to be eaten cold, as a picnic food. Then, 3pm will see the hilarious and chaotic It’s a Ninfield Knockout competition take place in the arena, followed at 4pm by the Tug of War, a serious start first, with recognised Tugging Teams for the Standard Hill Challenge Trophy, with mixed fun teams afterwards including children, mums, dads etc. The Grand Raffle Draw will be at 4.30pm; tickets are on sale in Lower Street Stores now, and in the marquee on the day £100 1st Prize, then £50 and £25 and lots of other prizes/gifts/vouchers. The evening entertainment starts at 8pm in the marquee when The Normans take to the stage, a guaranteed dancing, fun-filled evening. Sunday, when teams of helpers have the famous Sunday Breakfast at 11am, all marquees and paraphernalia gets packed into sheds and spare rooms and that’s it for another year. Why do we do it? Because it’s just brilliant and it’s a joy to see everyone having a good time.

NINFIELD ACTION GROUP: Meet on Monday in the Reading Room Church Lane, starting at 7.30pm. Chairman Paul Coleshill will be very pleased to see residents who would like to have the latest updates on the important issues concerning the village. Hopefully people will have gone to the parish council meeting on Thursday, but if not, this is a good time to find out all the relevant news.

OPEN GARDENS: Ninfield Open Gardens for St Michaels Hospice on Tuesday, 10am to 4pm. There are five gardens in the village that are opening up to the public to raise money for St Michael’s Hospice. At Elm Cottage in Marlpits Lane, there will be parking, teas, refreshments, plants and other stalls, and if you would like to contribute any items for the raffle, tombola or plant stall, please bring to Elm Cottage on the day. Please support this worthwhile event; the other open gardens in Ninfield are Broad View, The Laurels and Channings in Marlpits Lane, plus Bedale in Church Lane.

CHRISTIAN WOMEN’S FELLOWSHIP: Open Garden. On Wednesday Carole and Peter Ballard warmly invite everyone to come and enjoy Afternoon Tea in their garden at their home, Little Acre, Church Path (off Lower Street) from 2pm to 4pm. There will be music, refreshments, bric-a-brac and bring and buy, with proceeds to St Michael’s Hospice. In addition there will be a fantastic raffle, the proceeds of which will be donated to Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance. Any donations or offers of help would be appreciated, please call Carole on 01424 893252.

HISTORY GROUP: Saturday July 22, Who Do You Think You Are? No, this is not the start of an argument. This is the chance for people to start researching their family tree to find out where their ancestors came from and embark on a fascinating journey back in time. Who knows what skeletons could emerge from old Chippendale cupboards. Could you have that blue blood that you always knew ran through your veins? So Saturday July 22, 10am to 12.30pm, Archive Room in Sparke Pavilion, the beginning of your own, personal history. There are only few spaces left, so please call John Cheshire on 01424 892248 as soon as possible to reserve your place. It’s a unique opportunity.

BOWLS CLUB: The latest from Carole. Just one result this week, and its another Rother League Match, and thankfully another win for Ninfield 69 to Hollington 57. Well done team.

CHURCH SERVICES: Methodist Church, Sunday, 10.30am Worship and Praise with Christine Thacker.

MESSY ACTIVE TEENS: Wednesday, 5pm to 7pm, Barbecue in the Woods.

PARISH CHURCH: St Mary’s Ninfield, Sunday, 9.30am Combined Service with St Oswald’s Church, no service.

AND FINALLY: Last plea for cakes for the tea tent. Lesley and Stella would be thrilled to receive any donations of cakes to the marquee on the morning of July 15. Likewise, the Carnival Committee will be so grateful for any help setting it all up or breaking it down. But mainly, everyone hopes that people enjoy the event and raise much needed funds for Alzheimer’s Society/ Rural Dementia Action Research and local projects. See you there.

NINFIELD NEVER STOPS: July 28 and 29, Ninfield Music Festival. Tickets are on sale in Lower Street Stores for the Prom, Friday July 28 and the Gig, Saturday July 29. It’s the music event of the South East. More next week.

