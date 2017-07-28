Ninfield and Hooe

PROMS AND GIG: The Ninfield Music Festival. Tonight, Friday, in the fields behind Elm Cottage, Marlpits Lane,The Ninfield Proms Night led by the Eastbourne Concert Orchestra and Singers, a 45 piece band who will be performing all the fabulous Promenade tunes that we know and love, plus a selection from a popular musical. Bring your picnic, candelabra and table, plastic glasses only please and no glass bottles on site. There will be a barbecue and other refreshments available, plus a full bar should you prefer to get your sustenance on arrival. Gates open at 6pm, music from 7.30pm, tickets on the door at £12 per adult, £6 per child 2 to 15yrs inc. Don’t forget to bring your Union Flag.

Tomorrow, Saturday, The Gig. Starting with children’s entertainment from 1pm featuring karaoke, disco, face-painting, giant colouring, then the music begins. From 2pm bands include Eagle Pigs, Hazel Bradbury, Under the Covers, Mighty Sounds, Matilda’s Scoundrels, Skarlettos and Large. Again, refreshments including bar, barbecue, tea tent etc., will be available but you can take picnics on the understanding that again no bottles/glass allowed. Also no overnight camping, only assistance dogs permitted. Cars are £1 to park and may be left overnight. Some tickets are left to be sold on the door at £12 per adult, £6 per child 2 to 15yrs inc. Don’t miss this fantastic, renowned local music festival; it’s a real treat and all profits from the event go towards the Fireworks Night organised by the Ninfield Bonfire Society in October.

HOPE COTTAGE: Farm Shop, Hooe. Wednesday sees the re-opening of this delightful tea rooms and shop, with the new owners welcoming people for a cup of tea or coffee, a slice of cake and the chance to hear what they have in store (excuse the pun). If you have ideas or suggestions, or would just like to go and support this fabulous venue, do go along and enjoy some refreshments. Look for the teapot signs on the Hooe Road.

MEMORIAL HALLL SURVEY: A message from Kevin Regan, who has taken on the role of Grant Funding/Fundraising Co-ordinator. He has asked me to mention that he has put together a questionnaire that has been delivered to all recipients of the Parish Magazine and also left for people to pick up and fill in, in the Lower Street Stores. The purpose of the form is to find out from the residents of Ninfield and surrounding area, exactly what they would like to see improved in the hall, or added/changed as events/clubs/classes etc available to partake in. Is There a Local Need..? is the first question asked by the Govt or Corporate bodies that have funds available for application and the hall committee really need a full and honest appraisal of what the people of Ninfield precisely feel and/or need from the building. The Memorial Hall is of an age and needs updating, but it is a much loved and respected local venue with lots still going for it. Please fill in the forms, put them in the envelopes at the Stores, or through Kevin’s door High Hedges, Standard Hill Close, or call Kevin on 893867 for more information, especially if you’d like to get involved with the hall in any way. Time is of the essence.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: A heads up from Rose. On Saturday August 19, the annual Summer Show is in the Memorial Hall. Regular visitors will know this is a friendly, colourful show, displaying wonderful summer blooms and produce, as well as baking talent. There are classes for everyone and schedule are available in the Lower Street Stores. Any queries to Rose on 892422 or email rose.franks@btinternet.com. New entrants are always very welcome, so do have a look at the lists of classes, and put the date in your diary to go along and enjoy your local show. Doors open at 2.30pm for members of the public and there will be delicious refreshments available too.

BOWLS CLUB: We missed you last week Carole. July 15, Ninfield 55 Staplecross 87, a Rother League Match, but unfortunately Nil Points. July 16, Ninfield 69 Hawkhurst 60, a Rother League match and four points to Ninfield. July 19, Ninfield 37 Gullivers 69 and, sorry again, a RLM and Nil Points. It’s great when different clubs and societies get together, especially by chance, and Carole says that some of the Ninfield Art Society class members went across to the bowls club to do some sketching during the matches. Unfortunately the weather was against everyone, so after a cup of tea, they abandoned the idea but one lady did win a raffle prize. The next news and results will have the Men’s Vice-Patrons games in the lists which should be interesting. Ninfield has too few chaps apparently, so the ladies also take part.

OPEN GARDENS: Recently, five homes in Ninfield opened their garden gates to over 200 visitors, to raise money for St Michaels Hospice. People chatted about plants, layouts for borders, best practice for pruning. Those visiting in Bedales got the bonus of an exclusive art gallery in the garden, with selected paintings up for sale. At The Laurels viewers were delighted to find pygmy goats and bantam hens along side a pond full of koi carp in many colours. There will be two more gardens added to the list next year, with a possible loss of one other. This year the total raised for the Hospice was £1644, absolutely fantastic. Huge thanks to all who opened their gardens and to those who supported, and to Little Acre who followed on with their own Open Day.

GARDEN PARTY: St Oswald’s Church, Hooe. News has come in that the stunning party held on July 1 raised an enormous £1700 towards the ongoing refurbishment and repairs of the church. The roof has been completed, and the next task is to re-decorate the interior and repair the water damage to the interior walls. Thanks have been extended to all parishioners of Hooe and Ninfield and further afield, who have supported St Oswald’s in their fundraising ventures and to all who created the garden party’s stalls and events. A warm welcome awaits everyone who would like to attend services or functions at any time.

CHURCH SERVICES: Methodist Church, Sunday, 10.30am Worship and Praise with David Hanson.

PARISH CHURCH: Sunday, St Mary’s Ninfield, 9.30am Combined Service with St Oswald’s Hooe. (No service at St Oswald’s).

AND FINALLY: Once again, I’ll mention Rural Pastimes in Sedlescome. On Saturday August 12 and Sunday August 13 this is a lovely, gentle, creative celebration of all things Rural. It’s fascinating to see so many traditional countryside crafts and jobs still being learned and upheld. The OH and I will be there pressing apples again, let’s hope it’s not Wasp Central like two years ago. Please let me have any column entries by Monday evening 6pm.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.