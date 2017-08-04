Ninfield and Hooe

AND IT RAINED: But, in true British fashion, the weekend’s events carried on, people bravely turned out, and so Bexhill Carnival proudly processed from Sidley to Polegrove and Ninfield Music Festival adopted an authentic Glastonbury style and panache. Stoicism is the mantle of every English summer holidaymaker, and, of all the participants in the slightly curtailed Carnival. The determination of the walkers and twirlers was most evident, as choreography suddenly embraced the slippery sidestepping of puddles. The halt in Buckhurst Road was aided by cups of hot drinks rather than cold, but the music carried on, and the smiles remained broad, just fantastic. Then over to Ninfield, was the weather any better there? Er no, quite the reverse it was a deluge of a weekend. But again, there was no thought of stopping. Brollies bounced and danced in rhythm, pop-up tents rocked in the relentless rain and a happy group of guys propped up the bar on their swimmingly soggy stag do. Where promenaders of the Friday evening before had wrung out and waved their union flags, supped hot soup and protected their prosecco, the Saturday giggers were better prepared, relishing the challenges presented. Wading over to the barbecue, sloshing into the tea tent and joining the Staggers by staggering into the haven of the bar. Well done is not praise enough for all the musicians taking part, for although dry on the large covered stage, the dank, damp air plays havoc with electrics, instruments and voice. Then the audience needs twice as much encouragement when soaked to the skin. So, to the Eastbourne Concert Orchestra, and their vocalist, 18 year old Polly Clark, many congratulations you were absolutely splendid. And to all the bands at the gig, brilliant. That’s one to add to the CV. Most especially thank you and very well done to Pete and Carol Holland, Ben White and Stage crew, plus all the volunteers of the Bonfire Society. Keep drinking those much needed and deserved hot toddies.

BOWLS CLUB: There is a strong possibility that I will get the following results slightly wrong, but that is purely due to the hysterical phone call I had with Carole this evening. It just proves how dependent we all now are on WiFi and the Tinternet etc because when it comes to house moves and the delays incurred therein with phone and service providers, we are all at their mercy and not even bowls results can speed tings up. So, I have taken notes over the mobile phone, laughed a lot and so, here goes. Saturday, the match was a Rother League one at Northiam, and Ninfield gained 3 points to Northiam’s 7. Gullivers away on Sunday, and a better result gained 8 points for Ninfield and 2 for Gullivers. This last Saturday saw no play due to the rain. But, this was expected to be the big Cavaliers v Roundheads event, a must in the calendar and, what to do, easy, Bingo. Brilliant, and there was a win for the Roundheads by one point only over the Cavaliers. The Vice-Patrons day, which also involved the ladies ended with a sumptuous cream tea, thoroughly enjoyed by all of course and, I have to say, I think that’s probably one of the best ways to spend a wet afternoon.

MEMORIAL HALL SURVEY: Following this entry in last week’s column, Kevin has asked for this to be repeated for the next few weeks, to ensure that everyone takes one of the survey questionnaires, fills it in and returns either through the letter box of High Hedges, Standard Hill Close, or at the Lower Street Stores. Kevin has done 400 copies, with 200 going out with the Parish Magazine, and, if all are filled in, this should give a fair idea of what residents would like to see changed/ improved/ created with their lovely old hall. It is really difficult to drum up enthusiasm sometimes, to get people involved, get reaction or interaction when deciding on the next application for funding, it can be an onerous task filling in these forms; finding the right speak or buzz phrases to gain that extra bit of interest from the boffs at the corporate end of the applications but Kevin has agreed, for now, to explore as deeply as possible all the avenues available and he really does need the input from village residents. It is the first question asked on every application form. What evidence is there to prove that the hall is needed in the village? If there are no replies to Kevin’s survey/questionnaire, well, it could be said that everyone thinks the hall is just fine as it is but, it could also be seen as apathy and that would deem the hall a relic not to be bothered with. Could we do without such a large, accommodating venue? The Memorial Hall may be 150 years old, but it has another 150 years of potential, and village service to give. Fill in the forms, get involved and help Kevin and the committee improve the best facility in the area.

VILLAGE MARKET: Saturday August 12 at the Memorial Hall, 9.30am to midday. The market is now back in the hall after a day-trip up to the Carnival in July. Instead of taking place in the Blacksmiths. The hall provides much more space, for lots of fabulous stalls, all your favourites will be there with more time for you to look, buy and enjoy refreshments with friends. Please call Chris Hutchinson on 893388 or 07840136672 to book, or for more information.

RURAL PASTIMES: Saturday and Sunday, August 12 and 13, at Pestalozzi fields, Sedlescome. This is a lovely weekend celebrating all things rural, gentle, creative, really interesting, and relaxed unless you’re pressing apples that is. Yes, the OH and I will be there as usual. Every year it’s great to meet up with regular attendees, I’m praying it’s not Wasp Central this year, a couple of years ago the pesky critters were an absolute nightmare.

CHURCH SERVICES: Methodist Church: Sunday, 10.30am Café Worship with breakfast.

PARISH CHURCH: Sunday, St Mary’s Ninfield, 9.30am Parish Eucharist, St Oswald’s Hooe, 11.15am Family Service.

AND FINALLY: The top of this column described events soaked by the rain of last weekend, all frivolous and fun. But, this week we have remembered the horrendous 100 day battle of the First World War that was Passchendaele, described by those present, in diaries and notes home that still exist, as ‘like fighting in a putrid soup of mud, body parts and blood.’ Lest we forget, thousands of troops we salute them. Now, over the next year, lets get the WW1 Drill Hall, that is now Ninfield Memorial Hall, ready to host a Centenary Service to mark the end of that dreadful war.

