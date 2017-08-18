Ninfield and Hooe

Eras...Ends and Beginnings there of!: I suppose it’s one of those things that just happen as one gets older...a realisation and reflection on how things change through the years, come to a sad end, or get ‘rebranded and refreshed’ to become ‘something new and original’...not! But, hand in hand with this reflection, goes a heightened sensitivity with the consequential, inevitable emotional response! I think I’ve always been a bit soft...certainly too soft to make it ‘Big in Showbiz’...not hard-nosed enough, and minus the hide of a Rhinoceros I’m afraid - Aha! some of you have highly raised eyebrows of disbelief..?! Well, take it from me, it’s the truth.. Anyway, now older but no wiser, it’s amazing just what ‘sets me off’.. This last weekend was joyously lachrymose pressing apples up at Rural Pastimes, the sun shone, the site was packed, and many people came up to our marquee for a glass of juice and a natter, bringing small children to see the 100 year old press, or parking their dogs while they had a break; really delightful. I also took two of our Canine Crew into the dog show...my adorable Nora-Noo, who came third in the Veteran class (she’s 11 this Saturday) and her son Winston- Winni-the-poo, who won Best Cross Breed, and came third in the Best of Show. Me? ‘Tears are Us’! Very proud Mummy! And now, today, as I write, my Nora-Noo is in surgery, having a mammary strip and spay, because of ‘suspicious lumps’...Me? Yes, ‘Tears are Us’...so frightened for her and praying she’s ok. We lost our eldest, ‘Eric-a Dawg’, on Carnival day...well, you can guess how that felt.. ‘the Crew’ are ‘of an age’ now...the end of this era is looming.. Winni and Bramble-Kat are the beginning of the next...And so, in greater reflection, and after the Goodbyes on the Athletics Stage this weekend alongside the celebration of new talents.. Tears may be flowing, but cheers will hopefully be following.

Ninfield Horticultural Society Annual Summer Show: This Saturday, 19th August, at the Memorial Hall- doors open to the public at 2.30pm, after all the Judging has taken place, for everyone to go and view the many, varied and excellent exhibits and competition winners. Refreshments will be available, including tea and scrummy homemade cakes and the Horti Society will be thrilled to see as many people as possible coming in to enjoy this friendly, colourful event.

Ninfield Flower Festival: A must for the August Bank Holiday Weekend, covering all three days, 26th, 27th and 28th, this Bi-Annual Flower Festival is a stunning, classic, wonderful show, with glorious displays, competitions and stalls to enjoy at leisure, with refreshments also available. There will be a Raffle and a Tombola, plus plants and crafts stands, and entry is only £2. All profits raised from the event will be split between the chosen charities; Bexhill Street Pastors, Hearing Dogs for the Deaf, Joshua Smith and The Memorial Hall. The Festival is open between 10.30am - 4.30pm daily, so plenty of time to get along and enjoy the wonderful, artistic flower arrangements!

Hooe Open Group: The Lively Ladies of H.O.G had an Away-Day for their August get together. This is a regular occurrence for this month, and they tend to gather with all families and friends, and frequent a popular attraction somewhere locally. This time over 40 in total met at the Hillier Garden Centre just north of Stone Cross- and they had a fantastic time shopping in the extensive range of outlets! Shoes, clothes and all sorts of Accessories for the discerning shopper were available, as well as the usual garden choices, and The Centre will also soon have a permanent Farmers Market added to the experience. It is no surprise that the group of ladies, and their guests, ended their afternoon out with a sumptuous Strawberry Tea, beautifully laid out for them, and thoroughly enjoyed in the warm sunshine...A Perfect Away-Day! If you’d like to join this fun-filled group, who also raise money for charity and support local projects, please call Edna Wallis on 01424 842591 or just turn up at the Village Hall in Hooe on the second Friday of the month at 2.30pm, and you will be made very welcome!

Ninfield Bowls Club: Another phone call from Carole to relay the results to date! So, Wednesday’s match against St John’s Mead was unfortunately rained off after 3 ends, but Saturday’s meeting at Westfield was dry and fine. This was a Rother League Match, which Ninfield lost I’m afraid, but they are still doing well in the League table. Sunday at Pett was a split result, won 2 lost 2, but it was a great afternoon. There are not many matches left in this season, and it’s always sad as it comes to a close, but this year has been fabulous and there is still a lot of positive play to be had yet! Good Times!

St Mary’s Summer Fayre: The Parish Church, St Mary the Virgin, Ninfield, are holding a Summer Fayre THIS Saturday 19th August, in the reading Room and the Gardens, Church Lane. It starts at 12 noon and will be open until 3pm, and there will be a BBQ, stalls, refreshments and a Raffle. Please pop along to join lovely Priest in Charge, Paul Frostick, with all his team from the church; they have some fabulous enthusiastic plans for the future and welcome everyone to come and join them!

Mandala Stones: I was recently putting bunting up for the Carnival, and noticed in the Queen Elizabeth Garden (that was kindly and beautifully created by the Village Society) some tiny, sweetly decorated stones, some with messages, some with intricate designs. I had no idea from whence they came, until I looked through the Parish Magazine for this month, and came across this paragraph in the news from the Methodist Church...which I will write here verbatim...’ You may have noticed, in your wandering around the Village, a number of painted stones. They are a gift to the Village, painted and placed by some people who want to say they are happy and proud to part of the community, who think we have a lovely Village, and that folk here are good neighbours. They are known as ‘Mandala Stones’ - feel free to take one home if you wish- or leave it for others to enjoy a they too wander about... Mandala means “circle” and represents wholeness. On the underside of each stone is a word to extend hope for love and peace in our personal lives, in our families, community and for the world...keep watching, there will be more!’ Well- I was really moved by this, it’s lovely to suddenly come across a stone, and to now know the meaning behind them.. Ninfield again has something extraordinary within it’s bounds; keep your eyes peeled and happy looking!

Church Services: Sunday 20th August - Methodist Church 10.30am Service of Worship and Praise with Mrs. Topsy Brice.

Parish Church: St Mary’s Ninfield 9.30am Family Eucharist - St Oswald’s Hooe 11.15am Parish Eucharist.

K.I.T: 893699, 07970650321 samanthaguard@btinternet.com

