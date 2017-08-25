Ninfield and Hooe

USED TO BE INDECISIVE: But now you’re not so sure? That must be the general state of affairs for everyone, when it comes to a Bank Holiday weekend. Choices, some more dependent on the weather than others but so many events, things to do and see, films just being released, music gigs, motoring festivals. In our village there are fantastic events happening one after the other. Ninfield’s big event for this weekend is the Flower Festival at the Memorial Hall, a stunning bi-annual show organised by Ninfield Flower Group, and entitled this year, 40 Years On, to celebrate their Ruby anniversary. There are always the most beautiful displays and arrangements to view, a competition for people to choose their favourite. Good luck, it’s nigh on impossible to pick just one. There are refreshments, stalls with bric-a-brac and plants, a raffle and tombola; and all profits go to their chosen charities, Bexhill Street Pastors, Hearing Dogs for the Deaf, Joshua Smith and the Memorial Hall Refurbishment fund. Doors are open for all three days, Saturday, Sunday and Monday between 10.30am and 4.30pm and entry fee is just £2. This lovely event will definitely be contrary to that old East-End adage. Because last weekend’s horticultural show in the Memorial Hall was, to quote one of the invited Judges, an absolute cracker of a show. Unbelievable. The amount and standard, of the exhibits was extraordinary the blooms, the cakes, the photographs, vegetables, flower arrangements, jams and pickles and the fabulous children’s sections were just brilliant. EM and I were quite awe-struck, and spent a very happy hour viewing all the winners, and runner beans-up, and admiring the dedication of all the entrants with their inch perfect displays, or should that be millimetre perfect. My blackcurrant and black cherry jazzy jam came nowhere, but it doesn’t matter, I know EM and the OH like it. Well Done and thank you to Rose and all the team who created such a wonderful day.

MEMORIAL HALL SURVEY: Time to pick up one of those forms from the Lower Street Stores, sit with a coffee, or large glass of something, get it filled in and sent back either to the shop or through Kevin Regan’s door at High Hedges, Standard Hill Close. It would be great if everyone made the effort to be involved with the ongoing decisions for this large and useful venue. Where else, locally, can you seat 200 people to watch a theatre production, on a perfect raked stage or hold a dinner dance/cabaret for 120 seated at tables, or have 20 stands at a Farmers Market, a full Craft and Home Made Fayre event, a Folk Dance evening, a Charity Auction, Dance Classes, Scouts, Cubs and Beavers, Art Classes, badminton matches, roller discos, children’s parties, conferences, film nights and parish evenings. There are so many things already happening in the Hall, but the kitchen needs upgrading and so do the toilets, to include facilities for the disabled. The new chairs, just acquired through grant funding, are stunning, a beautiful shade of burgundy that exactly matches the new velvet stage curtains and they are comfortable. Now we need to get the hall right up to it’s best for the next 150 years of use. Please pick up a survey form, put your ideas and suggestions into the mix, and help keep Ninfield Memorial Hall alive and kicking.

BOWLS CLUB: Results from Carole in cloudy Essex. (I think she lost the will to live in Bexhill with no Tinternet). Monday saw Ninfield at home to St Leonards and a win for the home team 79-69, then on Saturday, again at home beating Ringmer 66-63. Sunday was another match at home (have the wheels fallen off the tour bus). Guestling were the guests, but they only had nine in their team, so two of the Ninfield supporters stepped in. However they were still one short and the game just dissolved into fun and laughter and after that, they had ‘one of their teas. You know, the more I hear about this bowls club, the more I like it.

NINFIELD PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting, after the summer break will be on Thursday September 7 in the Methodist Hall, Church Lane and it is bound to be an interesting meeting. For a start there really wasn’t a complete stop in August. Meetings for planning applications still went ahead, emails still had to be considered and answered and decisions made re the forthcoming building of two new classrooms at the school. Do try and get to the next meeting, there will be updates and progress reports on many topics and it’s always good to be there, rather than finding out much later, and third hand. There are still vacancies for new councillors too. Call Jackie Scarff, Clerk to the Council on 07725843505 or email ninfieldpc@btinternet.com for more information.

NINFIELD CARNIVAL: An early heads up for the next Carnival Association meeting on Wednesday September 13, 8.30pm at the Working Men’s Club. The feedback since the event in July has been fabulous. So many people, from the village and other areas have said it was the best Carnival ever, with so much to do and see for all ages and tastes on the recreation ground. The chosen charity, Alzheimers Society Rural Dementia Action Research and local projects/causes will be the beneficiaries of all profits. If you’d like to get involved, please get in touch.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Methodist Church, 10.30am Service of Worship and Communion with Revd Tricia Williams.

PARISH CHURCH: Sunday, St Mary’s Ninfield, 9.30am Parish Eucharist; St Oswald’s, Hooe, 11.15am Parish Eucharist.

AND FINALLY: Thank you to those who have asked sometimes tentatively, how my wonderful Jack Russell Nora-Noo is after her operation. I can tell you that she is quite remarkable, has come through brilliantly after a complete mammary strip and spay, celebrated (gently) her 11th birthday,chewed off the Buster collar in less than one hour and has had a clear set of blood test results and a positive prognosis from the biopsies. Thanks, from all our Crew, are sent to Andre, Emily and the team at Claremont. Stars, all.

