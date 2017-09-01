Ninfield and Hooe

SHORT AND SWEET: That’s the recipe for this week’s Voice, as I made an executive decision on Saturday lunchtime that I needed to take advantage of the Bank Holiday Weekend and have an ‘at home mini-break’. Switch off, do nothing, relax and unwind. Well, it’s not an easy decision, being always on the go, and it’s not easy to put into process, but needs must when you’re absolutely shattered so mind and body went into shut down mode at 2pm to be re-set to Go at 7am Tuesday. Actually, the morning of Saturday started the process. Esteemed Mama and I went to the opening of the Flower Festival in Ninfield Memorial Hall and, along with many others who had also taken up the early slot, we marvelled at the gloriously beautiful displays and arrangements that depicted events which had taken place through the 40 years the flower group had been in existence. To describe it all would never do it justice. The clever way that flowers, pieces of wood and, in one case, intricately knitted and wired poppies, all came together to create events and headlines, or sporting activities and Royal visits, was extraordinary in the extreme and breath-taking. With the tranquil, friendly atmosphere, very calming. So, after our visit, EM and I leisurely went to do our weekly shop, then retired to our respective establishments, unpacked and zoned out. Huge congratulations to Christine and the team who worked to create such a unique, wonderful Flower Festival.

BEXHILL SEA-FEST: Tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday in the grounds and gardens of the De La Warr Pavilion, open from 10am to 6pm Saturday, till 5pm Sunday. This is a lovely gathering of stands, stalls, bands and cooking demonstrations celebrating all things fishy, with lots of scrummy taster dishes to sustain you while you browse.

NINFIELD PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting is on Thursday, 7.15pm in the Methodist Hall, Church Lane and there will, as usual, be a lot of interesting items on the agenda. Do come along to hear first hand the discussions and debates on various topics, including updates on the school and the proposed new classrooms. There are new ideas ready to float and, as always, the plea for new councillors to come on board and share the work load. It’s not horrendous honest and it can be very spiritually rewarding. Call Jackie Scarff for more information on 07725843505 or email ninfieldpc@btinternet.com

HOOE OPEN GROUP: Meet on Friday September 8 at 2.30pm in Hooe Village Hall. The lively ladies will be thrilled to see any new members. They look forward to the autumn meetings and all their planned activities.

CARNIVAL ASSOCIATION: The next gathering will be on Wednesday September 13 at 8.30pm in the Working Men’s Club. All are welcome to attend. There will be decisions made on presenting money’s to the chosen charity, Alzheimers Society/Rural Dementia Action Research, and local requests. It’s the last meeting before the AGM so if you’d like to get involved, ready for the next year’s events, now’s the time to do it.

VILLAGE MARKET: Saturday September 16, 9.30am to midday at the Memorial Hall. Lots of great stalls selling great local produce, at very reasonable price. Refreshments will be available. It’s a lovely morning for meeting friends, catching up, and ordering goodies for picking up at the next month’s market. Call Chris Hutchinson on 893388 for more information and to book a stall.

MICHAELMAS: Sunday September 17, in the fields behind the Red Lion pub, Hooe when Ninfield Bonfire Society are organising the re-launch of the popular Michaelmas Fayre. More details next week, but there will be lots of fun events, crafts, stalls, stands and much more to entertain all ages and tastes.

LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: Next meeting is on Thursday September 21, at 7.30pm in the Methodist Hall, when the speaker will be Helen Poole, talking about Sir John Gage; The Rise of the Tudor Courtier. Refreshments are always available. Call Rod Ffoulkes for more information on 893635.

SEPTEMBER SONG 2: An early heads up for this wonderful, glamorous evening of classical songs and arias from the world of Opera, Operetta and Musicals. Performed by Grace, Gary, and friends, at St Oswald’s Church, Hooe, from 7pm and tickets are available now price £12.50 to include supper and wine. Call Jane Pattison on 845087 or email jandspattison@btinternet.com.

BOWLS CLUB: Thanks Carole for these results. Wednesday, a win against Alexandra Park 65-53 and a loss on Saturday against Hellingly 63 to their 86, with two Ninfield rinks winning, two losing and one a draw. A great afternoon though, and Carole would like to add that there is always a welcome to new people to come and see what the club is about. If you see their flag flying above the clubhouse then, like the Queen, they’re in. There are only six games left now, plus the Candlelight Bowls evening. Where have the month gone?

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Methodist Church, 10.30am Café Worship.

PARISH CHURCH: Sunday, St Mary’s Ninfield, 9.30am Parish Eucharist. St Oswald’s Hooe, 11.15am Family Service.

AND FINALLY: Please keep in touch with any details you’d like put into the column.

