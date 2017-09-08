Ninfield and Hooe

WHERE TO START: There’s a lot of ‘stuff’ going on at the moment both here, locally, as well as Nationally and Internationally and, although some of it is exciting, interesting, maybe a little tiring but generally positive and possibly life changing. The other stuff is absolutely terrifying, shocking and can only be described as potentially life threatening. What on earth is going on in the East and, what on earth is anyone going to do about it. The saying ‘being caught between a rock and a hard place’ springs to mind. When you consider the leaders involved on all sides, who inspires the most confidence to come up with an effective, workable solution. Who would you turn to for a level headed, pragmatic opinion and resolution? No, I don’t know either. I’m normally the first person to cynically knock the spin, and hysterical media-lead reactions to any extraordinary piece of news. But this time I think everything has been rather underplayed, a little ‘burying the head’ and ‘ignore it and it’ll go away’ and suddenly the absolute seriousness of what could potentially be the start of World War 3 in full nuclear apocalyptic technicolour has hit our TV screens and press, and we’re all saying OMG. I don’t know how much credibility the predictions of Nostradamus now have, but I read through some of the translations and interpretations of his prophecies for the 21st Century over the weekend and there are some extraordinarily accurate predictions, some scarily correct pieces of writing on events that have actually recently happened. Well, for want of choices, or for sorting out any near disasters and in the light of a complete lack of semi-rational global leadership circulating these fascinating predictions might just be worth a thought. In the interim, while we still have the time, let’s enjoy every day, make the most of our time and give all our loved ones and friends the very best of ourselves.

CARNIVAL ASSOCIATION: The next meeting is on Wednesday at 8.30pm in the Working Men’s Club. On the agenda will be further discussions on the presentations to the charities, the forthcoming Michaelmas Fayre where the committee will run a Nerf Gun Competition stand and the first thoughts on the date and theme for the 2018 event. Following the success of this year’s Carnival, a lot of people have given positive feedback, loved the mix of tradition and modern ideas and expressed interest in coming along to a meeting to get more involved. Now is the time to do it. Come to the meeting on September 13, listen to what’s coming up and what’s on the forthcoming yearly agenda and then, a month later, it’s the AGM on October 11 when any new committee members can be ratified ready for office. There are meetings on the second Wednesday of every month, with extra short meetings if necessary before the big weekend, so commitment is key. Lots of ideas are discussed and debated, its live and lively and it’s great fun, very rewarding and just fantastic to get big fundraising events out there for everyone to enjoy. See you there.

VILLAGE MARKET: Saturday September 16, in the Memorial Hall from 9.30am to noon. Now the permanent home for the Village Market, the Memorial Hall will host 20 stalls selling local produce and goodies, at very reasonable prices and lots of familiar faces will be there. It’s a great way to order specific items in advance for picking up at the next month’s market and for catching up with friends over a cuppa while browsing. There will be the usual array of lovely meats, vegetables, plants, cakes, pies and puddings plus gifts and other special one-off items. The market will be in situ each month on a Saturday, except the pre-Christmas one which will be a special evening event, on Wednesday December 13. Chris Hutchinson, who organises all the stalls, has managed to secure the Hand Bells and other Xmas surprises to make it a really festive market. If you are interested in having a stall at any of the markets, please call Chris on 893388.

MICHAELMAS FAYRE: Ninfield Bonfire Society are re-launching the popular September event, with the support of Lee at the Red Lion Pub in Hooe and the use of the fields behind the pub. This will take place on Sunday September 17, and lots of different stalls and stands will be on site to entertain people of all ages. Refreshments, games and competitions, plus a Fun Dog Show and other attractions with all profits going towards the Ninfield Bonfire Night and fireworks to be held on Saturday October 21. Do go and support this lovely early autumn event.

HOOE PARISH COUNCIL: Next meeting is on Monday September 18 in Hooe Village Hall at 7.30pm. Do go and find out what has been happening locally over the summer. District Councillor Pam Doodes will have an interesting report and there will be a packed agenda to take part in.

LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: The next meeting will be on Thursday September 21, at 7.30pm in the Methodist Hall, Church Lane. The speaker will be Helen Poole and she will be presenting a talk entitled, Sir John Gage - The Rise of the Tudor Courtier. Refreshments will be available and included in a nominal entry fee. If you’d like any more information, please call Rod Ffoulkes on 893635.

SEPTEMBER SONG 2: This glorious evening of song returns by popular demand and will be held on Saturday September 23 from 7.30pm in St Oswald’s Church, Hooe. Grace, Gary, Duncan and Friends will present favourite songs and arias from the world of Opera, Operetta and Musicals, and with supper and wine included in the price of £12.50 per head. This promises to be a super sell-out, so get your tickets early. Please call Jane Pattisson on 845087, Grace Constable 893632 or email jandspattisson@btinternet.com

BOWLS CLUB: The latest news from Carole. Last Wednesday’s match against Fairlight was cancelled due to rain, but luckily the sun was out and shining brightly on Friday for the match against Hailsham. Unfortunately, Ninfield lost by 13 points, but it was a very pleasant afternoon. Sunday was Finals Day at the club and here are the results: Novice Competition winner Yvonne Porter; R-up Colin Bell. 100Up winner Geoff Groves, R-up Jackie Richards. After lunch the Ladies/Gents Singles competitions and Presidents’ Shield and Drawn Pairs. Ladies Singles winner Carole Lawrence (well done), R-up Rose Groves. Gents Singles winner Chris Haffenden, R-up Dennis Downes. Presidents Shield winner Roger Bryant, R-up Vic Lawrence. Drawn Pairs winners Jackie Richards/Brian Cockett, R-up Rose Groves/Don Burton. Although the rain started towards the end of the games, the afternoon was enjoyed and applauded loudly and everyone settled down to a sumptuous afternoon tea with sausage rolls, sandwiches, scones and homemade cakes.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Methodist Church 10.30am Service of Worship and Praise. On Saturday September 16 there will be the Church Away-Day to Michelam Priory.

PARISH CHURCH: Sunday, St Mary’s Ninfield 9.30am Combined Service with St Oswald’s Hooe, therefore no service in St Oswald’s.

AND FINALLY: Well from Armageddon to Fantasmagorical Fish-like Females. Huge congratulations to Bexhill-on-Sea for completing the Guinness World Record for Mermaids. Esteemed Mama was thrilled to be an independent Judge for the event, which took place on Saturday at the Sea Festival. 325 Mermaids took to the sea and took the title away from the previous record holders in the USA. Absolutely brilliant. I’ve heard on Radio2 this evening becoming a mermaid is now a bona fide career option, I’m in.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.