Ninfield and Hooe

MICHAELMAS MAGIC: Last Sunday in Hooe was a great success, the re-launch of the Michaelmas Fayre by the Ninfield Bonfire Society was blessed with lovely Autumn sunshine and a relaxed atmosphere, except on our Nerf Gun competition stand, where youngsters and their parents determinedly tried to beat each other’s scores by hitting numbered cups with foam rubber bullets. Well done Tom and Kevin for getting 40 points in both categories.

SEPTEMBER SONG 2: Tomorrow, Saturday, at St Oswald’s Church Hooe, starting at 7.30pm. A stunning evening of songs and arias from the world of opera, operetta and popular musicals presents by Grace, Gary, Duncan and Friends. This might have already sold out but, if you’re keen to go and enjoy this lovely event, please call Jane Pattison on 845087 or Grace on 893632. Tickets are £12.50 per head to include supper and wine, do try and get those last few seats.

NINFIELD ACTION GROUP: On Monday at 7.30pm in the Reading Room, Church Lane. After the summer break, Paul Coleshill, Chairman of NAG, will be able to bring everyone up to date with any details, reports, documents from the Wealden Local Plan and other local issues. There is one problem, the lay-by area opposite the garage, where a new build has been left to rack and ruin for far too long, despite many complaints and desperate emails from the parish council and local residents. Hopefully, news may be imminent, so do go along and hear, first hand all the latest information.

NINFIELD PARISH COUNCIL: An early mention for the next parish council meeting, due to be held on Thursday October 5, 7.15pm, Methodist Hall. It is highly likely that residents of Ninfield may witness some marking-up on the recreation ground, from the entrance gate to the right and close to the school over the next few weeks. This heralds the start of the construction of the two new classrooms to be built on the current playground within the school footprint, but will result in further play area being developed in accordance with the permissions granted earlier in the year. There will be letters and notices put up around the village and through adjacent letterboxes by the construction company, and ESCC will be able to answer any worries or queries in the interim. The Bonfire Night and Fireworks display will go ahead on October 21, with the construction works due to start on the Monday afterwards. The end date for completion is June/July and I can assure all Carnival supporters that the fantastic Summer 2018 event will go ahead on July 13 and 14. So, the reason for the heads-up for the next parish council meeting? Well, once again and as above, do put these meeting dates in your diaries and come along to hear all the information and details first hand then you’ll be absolutely up to date, and in the know. Call numbers at the end of the column for more information.

FLOWER GROUP: Monday October 2, 7.30pm in the Memorial Hall, this wonderful group will meet, after their very successful festival, and be entertained by Lucinda Knapman who will give a demonstration entitled Season of Mist. Non- members are welcome at a small charge of £4 to include refreshments. The flowers used for the displays and demonstrations will be raffled at the end of the evening, a lovely bonus bouquet to win and take home. On Saturday October 14, the flower group will hold one of their infamous jumble sales at the Memorial Hall, with lots of bargains and also light refreshments. Call Jennifer on 892878 for more information.

HOOE SILVER BAND: Huge congratulations to Hooe Silver Band who recently celebrated their 90th Anniversary at the Manor Barn in Bexhill. They are a much loved and respected, highly skilled silver band and are still playing regularly, locally and beyond. They rehearse in Hooe Village Hall on a Tuesday evening and always welcome new, keen recruits. They have only had four band leaders in all the years they’ve been together, with Geoff Lawrence taking the baton for 50 years, he’s still in the band even now and playing the euphonium. If you play an instrument and would like to gain valuable experience while having a fantastic, fun time do get in touch with the band leader Hubert McCallum, or their secretary GS Lawrence on 01424 844192.

BOWLS CLUB: This is the last set of results from Carole: Unbelievable that the season has now come to a close. So, Sunday before last, Ninfield played their internal competition called Scrivens. The team that won was Pat Long, Roger Bryant and Geoff Groves. On Tuesday night the rinks were transformed for the Candlelight Bowls evening with an early supper of hot dogs. Wednesday saw a match against Fairlight, but unfortunately rain stopped play. The last match on Sunday was against the Observer Club, which unfortunately Ninfield lost 59 to 67. The good news is Ninfield came second in the Rother League just being beaten by Northiam. Well Done. Also, one Ninfield club member and her daughter held a coffee morning for Macmillan, with lovely cakes etc, and although only club members supported it, they still raised £140 for the charity. Brilliant. Look forward to hearing some out-of-season news Carole.

CHRISTIAN VOICES: So delighted to hear from Alan with the news that this wonderful musical drama group are soon to be returning to the Methodist Church Hall with a play called Lazarus. Saturday October 7, 3pm sees the performance of this new piece written by Alan Young, with songs composed by Dave Chamberlain and directed by Caroline Cox. The play is based on events leading up to when Jesus raises Lazarus from the dead. Admission is free, but there will be the opportunity to give donations at the end of the performance to Sussex 4X4 Response who provide help in adverse weather conditions, or with major road accidents. Do put the date in your diaries. As always the Christian Voices’ show will no doubt be a sell-out, so get your place early on the day.

HARVEST CELEBRATIONS: Ninfield Methodist Church looks forward to their Harvest Praise on Sunday October 1 at 10.30am when they welcome the 1st Ninfield Scout Group with their families and friends. This should be an amazing time of Harvest Celebration together and everyone is welcome to join them; The Revd Tricia Williams will lead the service, and there will be Harvest refreshments afterwards.

CHURCH SERVICES: Methodist Church, Sunday, 10.30am Service of Worship and Praise.

MESSY CHURCH: Wednesday September 27, 3.30pm to 5.30pm , theme Sharing the Harvest. All ages are welcome and they will be exploring Harvest. The church will be decorated with displays from the young people. The afternoon ends with a meal for everybody together.

PARISH CHURCH: Sunday, St Mary’s Ninfield, 9.30am Parish Eucharist. St Oswald’s Hooe, 11.15am Parish Eucharist.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.