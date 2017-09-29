Ninfield and Hooe

OH IT’S A VERY BUSY BILL: As the producer said to the director. So great to have lots of lovely emails and messages over the week, for things to be put into this weekend’s column so, here we go.

FLOWER GROUP: On Monday at 7.30pm in the Memorial Hall. With so much fantastic feedback after their successful festival at the end of August, there will probably be a packed hall for the next meeting of the flower group where members, guests and visitors will be entertained by Lucinda Knapman and her demonstration entitled Season of Mist. Everyone is welcome, non-members at a small charge of £4 to include refreshments and there will be a raffle of all the lovely blooms used in the displays at the end of the evening. Saturday October 14 sees another of the group’s famous Jumble Sales in the Memorial Hall, from 2pm, with lots of bargains and light refreshments. For more information on all events, please call Jennifer Collett on 892878.

NINFIELD PARISH COUNCIL: Thursday, 7.15pm in the Methodist Hall, Church Lane. As mentioned last week, there will be a packed agenda, as always, which will include updates on the current situation of the lay-by building, the Local Plan, other local planning issues, the need for/and recruitment of two more parish councillors and, most importantly, the forthcoming excavations, construction and building of two new classrooms and a new play area for the school, on the recreation ground. If you see people marking out on the rec, they will be from ESCC and the construction company who will also be delivering letters to all residents likely to be affected by the works and heavy traffic. As I said last week it’s vital that people come to the meetings to hear all the information first hand, to be on the spot when debates happen and decisions made. Please put the first Thursday of the month into your diaries and come to the next parish council meeting.

HARVEST SUPPER: Saturday October 7 in Hooe Village Hall, 7pm, as part of St Oswald’s Harvest Celebrations there will be a lovely supper at a cost of only £7 per head. Please bring your own drinks and glasses. To book your ticket, please call Jack Rist on 892576 or Simon Pattison on 845087.

CHRISTIAN VOICES: Saturday October 7, at 3pm in the Methodist Church Hall sees the very welcome return of this wonderful musical drama group, who will be performing a new play entitled Lazarus. The piece is written by Alan Young, with songs and music by Dave Chamberlain and it’s directed by Caroline Cox. The group have dedicated this current tour of six performances to their friend and former Voices member, Graham Payne, who sadly passed away this year. The musical play is based on events leading up to when Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead and will no doubt command a full house once again. Admission is free, there will be refreshments available and there will also be the opportunity to make a donation at the end of the performance towards Sussex 4x4 Response who provide practical help in adverse weather conditions, or with major road accidents. Please get to the Methodist Church Hall early to get your seat.

LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: As people have now become aware, the local history group have an open morning in Sparke Pavilion on Mondays between 10am and 12.30pm. They are always keen to meet residents who would like to hear more about the history of the village and, like-wise, they are happy to receive photos or information about people who have had interesting lives in years gone by. October sees a very special exhibition in the Cynthia Pettet suite, upstairs in the Pavilion, which will have the theme The History of Ninfield School. It will run during the usual opening times of 10am to 12.30pm, every Monday throughout the month. Visitors with restricted mobility will also be able to view the exhibition and everyone is very welcome to come and see the fascinating collection of memorabilia, photographs and documents pertaining to Ninfield’s lovely school. With the knowledge that the school is about to undergo some major new challenges and changes, it will be interesting to see how it has managed in it’s time through the centuries to date. Please call John Cheshire for any more information on 892248.

BOWLS CLUB: The last bit from Carole. Sunday saw the Final Fling competition at Gullivers Bowls Club, the very last game of the season. An all day event, all nine Rother League teams took part, a break for lunch and tea, and a fantastic sunny day to end the season. Gullivers won on the day but at the end of the matches the trophies were presented for the Rother League Competition with Northiam coming first and Ninfield a very worthy runner up receiving their trophy with pride. All the league teams taking part were very appreciative of the organisation throughout the season and on the last Sunday event. Thanks Carole.

EARLY NOTICES: Ninfield Carnival Association AGM, Wednesday October 11, 8.30pm in the Working Men’s Club. Do come along and find out who will be staying/going on the committee and what the team have planned already for the big summer event on July 13 and 14, 2018.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Monday October 16.The next meeting is the AGM starting at 7.30pm. New members are always welcome. Subscription only £4 for the year. After the AGM the welcome return of Kim Parks and his fabulous local photos and commentary.

NINFIELD BONFIRE NIGHT: Saturday October 21. Procession from 7.15pm and fireworks from 8.15pm. The bonfire society’s next meeting is on Wednesday October 18 in the Working Men’s Club, 8pm. Please go along if you’d like to help out with setting up, clearing down, or collecting money.

ART SOCIETY: Ninfield and District Art Society Exhibition and Sale of Work, Saturday November 4 in the Memorial Hall, 10am to 4pm. Refreshments will also be available. Watch artists working live, children’s art competition. More details to follow.

CHURCH SERVICES: Methodist Church, Sunday Harvest Praise 10.30am welcoming 1st Ninfield Scouts, plus families and friends. Revd Tricia Williams will take the service and there will be refreshments afterwards. Everyone is very welcome to join in and celebrate this amazing Harvest time.

PARISH CHURCH: Sunday, St Mary’s Ninfield, 9.30am Parish Eucharist. St Oswald’s Hooe, 11.15am Family Service.

HEADSTART SCHOOL: Huge congratulations to Caroline Belchem and her team of dedicated staff who have received a fantastic report from Ofsted Inspectors, praising the school highly, saying ‘This is a good school’. Well deserved, and echoed by all in Ninfield.