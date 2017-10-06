Ninfield and Hooe

IS IT ME?: What a silly question,’cos, yes, it probably is, but I’m beginning to wonder if we’re starting to wander into a parallel universe, which isn’t quite as predictable or pleasant as the one we usually inhabit. Again, ghastly news on the TV with the mass shootings in the USA but, in contrast, fantastic Invictus Games week in Toronto where achievements were stellar by all the participants, and a humbling example to all. Then extremes of nature and weather v extremes of regime and hate? So, back to our local reality and the comfort that, although autumn seems to have hit us hard and early this year, heralding a more extreme winter, in the words of the best of songs we have our family, friends, community, and love to keep us warm.. thank goodness.

CHRISTIAN VOICES: Tomorrow, Saturday, at 3pm in the Methodist Church Hall, do get there early to secure your seat for this lovely musical play performed by the Christian Voices Drama Group. The piece is entitled Lazarus and depicts the events leading up to when Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead. Alan Young is the writer; songs are composed by Dave Chamberlain and the play is directed by Caroline Cox. The drama group are in the middle of a short tour and have dedicated these performances to their friend and colleague Graham Payne, who sadly passed away this year. Admission to the performance is free, and will be followed by refreshments. There will also be the chance to make a donation to the charity Sussex 4x4 Response who provide practical help in adverse weather conditions, or road accidents and emergencies. Please go and support this lovely event, everyone will be made very welcome.

HARVEST SUPPER: Tomorrow, Saturday, in Hooe Village Hall, from 7pm. Hopefully there will still be tickets available for people to go and enjoy a wonderful Harvest Supper at only £7 per head, but please take your own drinks and glasses. Call Jack Rist on 892576, or Simon Pattison on 845087 to book a place.

HISTORY GROUP: This October the open mornings that the history group host in Sparke Pavilion will have the theme The History of Ninfield School. Each Monday this month, from 10am to 12.30pm, members will be very happy to welcome people to view the special exhibition in the Cynthia Pettet suite and share the fascinating collection of memorabilia, photographs and documents gathered together that depict the changes to the school over the centuries. With the forthcoming challenges of new classrooms being built, and a new play area to be constructed on the recreation ground, it will be interesting to compare notes as to how the school has managed all it’s challenges so well to date. If visitors have mobility restrictions, there will still be the opportunity to enjoy the full exhibition. Please call John Cheshire on 892248 for more information on this and other local history group events and meetings.

CARNIVAL ASSOCIATION: On Wednesday, 8.30pm in the Working Men’s Club it’s the Carnival Committee AGM. It was agreed at the September meeting that the chosen charity for the past year, Alzheimers Society/Rural Dementia Action Research will receive £2,500 as their donation, plus £500 to Adrian Thomas, 52 Marathons in 52 Weeks for Mental Health Charity; and £250 for Ninfield Village Society-who do such fantastic, voluntary, upkeep of Church Woods and the village’s paths and flowerbeds etc. The AGM will see which members are elected as officers for the year; which theme the carnival will adopt; what other events might be on the cards, plus other funding requests and ideas. The committee have always been passionate about providing good, family fun events for the village and surrounding area, to enjoy. New members are always welcome. If you are interested in joining this lively and committed group, please come to the meeting, it would be great to see you.

FLOWER GROUP: Saturday October 14, the group’s next famous Jumble Sale in the Memorial Hall, with doors opening to the public at 2pm. There will be lots of bargains, and refreshments available. If you are unable to attend but would like to donate items to the sale, please contact Jennifer Collett on 892878, or drop up to the hall on the morning of the sale after 9.30am. The next flower group evening event will be Monday November 6, 7.30pm, when Jean Allen will delight everyone with her demonstration entitled Winter Pleasures. email ninfieldflowers@gmail.com for all event, meeting, demonstration information.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Monday October 16, 7.30pm in the Memorial Hall. It’s the start of the new season, and the Horti kick off with their AGM, when the time has come to pay those annual subs of £4. This small sum entitles members to free entry at all events so is excellent value. The AGM is followed by a reward, the welcome return of Kim Parks, with his local photos and commentary. Refreshments and a raffle complete the evenings’ entertainment. New members are always welcome. If you’d like more information, call Rose on 892422 or email rose.franks1@btinternet.com.

NINFIELD BONFIRE SOCIETY: Wednesday October 18, 8pm Working Men’s Club. At this meeting the last details will be discussed before the main event, see next item in the column. As always, any new members will be welcomed with open arms. Volunteers are needed for setting up, clearing away, rattling buckets, serving foods and generally helping to ensure that the village has the fantastic, safe, brilliant extravaganza of a display that the Ninfield Bonfire Society is now famous for providing.

BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS: Saturday October 21. The Ninfield Drummers will lead the procession from Church Lane at 7.15pm following the usual route up onto the Green, to Manchester Road, Coombe Lane, Standard Hill, High Street and back to Church Lane onto the recreation ground, arriving approx 8pm. The bonfire will then be lit, with the official chant and then a full fireworks display will light the sky. It’s a superb event, don’t miss it. If you can help at all see the item above.

EARLY NOTICES: Ninfield Dementia Forum. The launch of this new Forum with a Film Afternoon showing High Society Wednesday November 1, at the Methodist Hall, Church Lane. Doors open 1.30pm, admission is free but please book a seat. There will be refreshments and a raffle and the afternoon is open to those with dementia, their families, friends and neighbours. Please call 01892 602757 or email communitydevelopment @wealden.gov.uk to book.

ART SOCIETY: Ninfield and District Art Society exhibition on Saturday November 4 in the Memorial Hall 10am to 4pm. Refreshments will be available while you browse, admire and buy. Notices are up round the village. More details here nearer the time.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, 10.30am Worship and Praise with Grace Garner.

MESSY ACTIVE TEENS: Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm.

PARISH CHURCH: Sunday, St Mary’s Ninfield, 9.30am Harvest Parish Eucharist; 11.15am St Oswald’s Hooe, Harvest Parish Eucharist.