Ninfield and Hooe

HALLOWEEN PARADE: What a fantastic turnout last Saturday for the Ninfield Halloween event. Nearly 80 youngsters and parents gathered at Sparke Pavilion, all scarily dressed and ready for fun. Teams managed to cover most of the roads in the village for trick-or-treating, some stalwart families having quite a long route, with Manchester Road and the High Street in their sights. Everyone eventually met up at Molly’s Corner and caused some drivers’ heads to turn, never have so many witches, ghosts and vampires gathered together in daylight before. The Spooky Walk through the field to the Tin Hut was thoroughly enjoyed, with Wicked Witchy Kaye jumping out from hedges to scare the children and then Merlin the Magician and Henchman Charlie directed the group to the dungeons, where the food and music were waiting. But, they had to first press the ghoulish doorbell (it screamed and stuck it’s tongue out) then pass through a black corridor and then a graveyard, all manned by a very old skeleton. Grand Witch Marj and her Deadly Entourage had brought every frightening thing out of the closets and the youngsters were in turn terrified and giggling at all the Halloween novelties, some of which are extremely old and quite rare and no, that’s not Mistress Mags. An hour of dancing, eating and scaring each other, with a fancy dress competition that Marj said was almost too difficult to judge and then darkness had fallen and it was time to leave. So many thanks are due to Marj and the ladies for decorating the club so brilliantly, it really was extraordinary and fantastic. And thanks to Julia for organising all the food- tons of sausages and onions in rolls and scrummy creepy cakes and to Merlin and the rest of the committee for joining in and making the best Halloween event ever. It’s very much appreciated. It’s therefore quite sad to then have to say that at this free event, with everyone donating time, decorations, prizes, food etc some people expected free drinks at the bar as well and someone stole the carved pumpkins from the competition stand. Why? Belinda, who had carved the big pumpkin, her first ever, was extremely upset, quite understandably. So, if you know who did it, can you show them this piece and, if nothing else, ask them to do something for Belinda at the club, to say sorry. Thank you.

SUPER SATURDAY: November 4. Ninfield Art Exhibition: NADAS are holding their first exhibition and sale of work at the Memorial Hall from 10am to 4pm. There will be refreshments and cakes available throughout the day, and a chance to browse and buy that special something for the ever-nearing festive season. Fine Artist, Trevor Spinks will be working in situ so you can watch the master live and there will be chances for people to try out new media themselves. During the day the Children’s Art Competition will be judged and awarded. A message from the Art Society that all purchases be transacted in cash on the day, unless an artist has specified that a cheque can be given. Ninfield and District Art Society meet every Wednesday in the Memorial Hall, from 2pm to 5pm and are always keen to meet new faces, there are a few places still available. Do go and see this first of many exhibitions by this new village group.

BONFIRE TEA: St Oswald’s Church invite you to a Bonfire Tea Party tomorrow, Saturday, in Hooe Village Hall between 2.30pm and 5.30pm. There will be cakes and company for all. No tickets required, just drop in. Any donations to St Oswald’s Church. Everyone is welcome.

BATTLE BONFIRE NIGHT: A big night in the bonfire calendar, and one where all residents in the surrounding area abandon cars at a distance and walk into the historic town to see the fabulous torch-lit procession of all the societies and drummers, followed by the lighting of the fire at the Abbey and a brilliant fireworks display from the ramparts and battlefield. Ninfield’s Bonfire Society will be proudly representing the village, with their new drumming section, and I really hope they have a fantastic evening in the dry after all the stormy hard work of their own event a fortnight ago.

FLOWER GROUP: On Monday, 7.30pm in the Memorial Hall, the flower group will be welcoming Jean Allan with her demonstration entitled Winter Pleasure. Non members have a small entry charge of £4, which includes refreshments and all flowers used in the demonstration will be raffled at the end of the evening. The next event will be on Friday December 1, in the hall when the very talented Gill McGregor will be showing her floral demonstration entitled Christmas Cheer. Tickets for this special one-off evening are available at £10 per person, to include all refreshments. There will be a flower group raffle as well as all the flowers that are used being raffled at the end of the evening. Please call Helen Cunliffe on 01424 844916 for tickets and information.

CARNIVAL ASSOCIATION: On Wednesday, 8.30pm in the Working Men’s Club the next meeting of the Carnival Committee and everyone is welcome to attend. It’s time to decide on the theme for next year’s main event and also discuss other ideas including a possible village Christmas party in early December. Watch this space. Please come and join the happy band who are committed to providing good, fun entertainment and events for all ages, come and have a chat, a cheap drink and a warm by the fire. See you there.

HOME-MADE FAYRE: Saturday November 25 in Ninfield Memorial Hall. Put this date in your diaries. There is no village market this month, despite my thinking there was, as this annual Home-made Fayre will take the place of it. It’s a lovely day. Doors open at 10am to 3pm close and everything on sale at all the stalls is home made, by residents of the village and surrounding area. From Rose’s Bears to exquisite textiles, glorious glassware, cards, wood, cakes, preserves; there will be 25 stands selling sumptuous goodies, ideal for picking up an original Christmas bargain.

FOOTBALL CLUB: The latest results from Jack and the team. Saturday October 28 saw NVFC take on Orpington, who are top of the table, and came out winners, showing great determination. Score 2-1, goal scorers Kenny D Mitchell and Danny Love. MOTM Mickey Stephens. Well done Team.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, 10.30am Methodist Church Family Café Worship with breakfast.

PARISH CHURCH: Sunday, St Mary’s Ninfield, 9.30am Parish Eucharist. St Oswald’s Hooe, 11am Family Service.(please note the time).

KEEP IN TOUCH: So now the evenings are longer and, basically, we’re hurtling towards winter, which is being forecast as a probable hard one. So keep warm, enjoy whatever sunshine is on offer and keep safe at all the bonfire and fireworks celebrations being held privately or in public places this weekend. And don’t forget to enjoy all the reality dancing, singing and Pudsey fundraising while you’re scribing those lovely Christmas cards.