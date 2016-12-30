Peacehaven Town Council offices: will re-open on Monday 9th January 2017

Burns Night: January 28th, Main Hall Community House, 7.00pm tickets on sale from Peacehaven Information Office at £12.50

Cinema: Wednesday 18th January at 7.30pm Tickets £5 from the Information Office

Christmas cards: These can be put into your household recycling bins

The Mayor wishes Peacehaven a Happy and Healthy New Year.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.