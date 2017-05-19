BINGO: Bingo will take place today, Friday, and Wednesday.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Coffee mornings are back on every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

COMMUNITY CAFE: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

KNOW DEMENTIA: Memory Moments Cafe. Everyone welcome especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

PEACEHAVEN PLAYERS: The Theatre group will be showing Oliver from June 14 to 17 at 7.30pm, as well as a second show on June 17 at 2.30pm. Book your tickets online at www.peacehavenplayers.co.uk, or by phone on 01273 681861.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club provides free, weekly, social tea clubs with a mission to combat loneliness and isolation in older age. We run clubs in Telescombe, Kemp Town, Salt dean, Seaford and in January we launched our Peacehaven club in the Meridian Centre. It runs every Monday, 2pm to 4pm.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Peacehaven Open Gardens will take place over the weekend Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25, from 2pm to 6pm on both days. Tickets are £4 each and covers both days. We have a variety of gardens opening with a couple new for this year. Refreshments, plants, arts and crafts will be available at some of the gardens. All proceeds will be donated to St Wilfrids Hospice, Eastbourne. The event is arranged by Peacehaven Horticultural Society and kindly sponsored by Paradise Park, Newhaven. For further info contact Alison on 01273580502.

FIX MY STREET: If you have any street issues please report the problem via https://eastsussex.fixmystreet.com

FAMILY FUN DAY: Incorporating a food and drink festival, car boot and skatefest, July 15 at Century Park, Peacehaven. Enquiries 01273 585493.

