BINGO: On Wednesday at 2pm.

PEACEHAVEN PLAYERS: The theatre group will be showing Oliver until tomorrow, Saturday, at 7.30pm, as well as a second show on June 17 at 2.30pm. Book your tickets online at www. peacehavenplayers.co.uk, or by phone on 01273 681861.

COUNCIL MEETING: The next Planning Meeting will take place on Tuesday, in the Amzac Room.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Coffee mornings are back on every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

COMMUNITY CAFE: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

MAYOR: The Mayors official Civic Church Service will be on Sunday June 25, 3pm at the Evangelical Church, South Coast Road. Residents are most welcome to attend.

KNOW DEMENTIA: Memory Moments Cafe. Everyone welcome especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

FAMILY FUN DAY: Peacehaven Town Council are organising a family fun day on July 15, 11am to 4pm. This is to include a food and drink festival, skatefest, carboot sale, charities and other pitch holders. If you are interested in having a pitch, please email chloereader@peacehavencouncil.co.uk

CINEMA: The next film at Peacehaven Cinema will be Hacksaw Ridge on June 21 at 7.30pm. Tickets are on sale for £5 from the information office.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club provides free, weekly, social tea clubs with a mission to combat loneliness and isolation in older age. We run clubs in Telescombe, Kemp Town, Salt dean, Seaford and in January we launched our Peacehaven club in the Meridian Centre. It runs every Monday, 2pm to 4pm.

E-NEWS:Sign up to our online E-News magazine at http://www.peacehavencouncil.co.uk/ for monthly updates on what is happening within council and around the town.

FIX MY STREET: If you have any street issues please report the problem via

PEACEHAVEN WI: Members were certainly blown into the June meeting by gale force winds, nevertheless the attendance was good. After welcoming a new member, the president asked if everyone had enjoyed our 94th birthday party in May, and it was unanimously agreed to have been a happy and successful evening.

Our speaker this month was Tony Harris, on his third visit, who regaled us with Backstage Secrets, including some of his own ventures into acting. His anecdotes were hilarious and had us all laughing heartily. We were surprised and not very pleased to be told that the Patron Saint of England, St George, was in actual fact Turkish. You learn something every day. He also gave us the reasons for many of the superstitions relating to the theatre. We could have listened longer but time was moving on and the meeting was finally closed. Hope to see you on July 5. (Joy Allen).

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Peacehaven Open Gardens will take place over the weekend Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25, from 2pm to 6pm on both days. Tickets are £4 each and covers both days. We have a variety of gardens opening with a couple new for this year. Refreshments, plants, arts and crafts will be available at some of the gardens. All proceeds will be donated to St Wilfrids Hospice, Eastbourne. The event is arranged by Peacehaven Horticultural Society and kindly sponsored by Paradise Park, Newhaven. For further info contact Alison on 01273580502.

