BINGO: July’s dates are Wednesday July 19 and Friday July 21.

COUNCIL MEETING: The next council meeting will be on July 18 for Planning and Highways.

SATURDAY CHARITY MARKET: There will not be a Saturday Market this week due to the Family Fun Day.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Coffee mornings are back on every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

COMMUNITY CAFE: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

KNOW DEMENTIA: Memory Moments Cafe. Everyone welcome especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

FAMILY FUN DAY: Peacehaven Town Council are organising a family fun day tomorrow, Saturday, 11am to 4pm. This is to include a food and drink festival, skate fest, car boot sale, charities and other pitch holders. If you are interested in having a pitch, please email chloereader@peacehavencouncil.co.uk

CINEMA: The next film at Peacehaven Cinema will be Viceroys House on July 19 at 7.30pm. Tickets are on sale for £5 from the information office.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club provides free, weekly, social tea clubs with a mission to combat loneliness and isolation in older age. We run clubs in Telescombe, Kemp Town, Salt dean, Seaford and in January we launched our Peacehaven club in the Meridian Centre. It runs every Monday, 2pm to 4pm.

ENEWS: Sign up to our online E-News magazine at http://www.peacehavencouncil.co.uk/ for monthly updates on what is happening within council and around the town.

FIX MY STREET: If you have any street issues please report the problem via https://eastsussex.fixmystreet.com

PEACEHAVEN WI: The July meeting proved to be very busy. A new member was welcomed and Angela Barnet from Meridian Evening WI gave us a report on the Annual Meeting of the Women’s Institute in June, which was held in Liverpool. She said it was an interesting meeting and that the two Resolutions discussed were carried. One of our members celebrated a special birthday, namely me, and cake was passed round. Later, two ladies, who were members of a Tunbridge Wells Institute, gave a cookery demonstration of Italian dishes, giving us tasters of everything, ending with tiramisu, by which time we had partaken of lunch and tea. It was time to go home.

We hope to see you at our next meeting, on September 6. (Joy Allen).

