BINGO: The last bingo for July is this evening, Friday, at 7pm Community House, Meridian Centre.

COUNCIL MEETING: The next meeting is the Full Council meeting on July 25.

SATURDAY CHARITY MARKET: There will not be a Saturday Market this week due to the Family Fun Day.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Coffee mornings are back on every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

COMMUNITY CAFE: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

KNOW DEMENTIA: Memory Moments Cafe. Everyone welcome especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

FAMILY FUN DAY: Peacehaven Town Council would like to say a huge thank you to those residents who attended our Family Fun day, with all contributions we have managed to make over £3000 for the Mayors Charities.

CINEMA: Unfortunately there will be no cinema in August.

RACE NIGHT: On August 4, Peacehaven Town Council will be holding a race night. We currently have sponsors from Emcor, Proutys, Cllr B Gosling, Cllr A Harrison, D M Motors, Papachinos and ICS Sussex. If you are interested in sponsoring a race, please contact Deborah Donovan on 01273 585493. Tickets are £2 and can be picked up from the Information Office.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club provides free, weekly, social tea clubs with a mission to combat loneliness and isolation in older age. We run clubs in Telescombe, Kemp Town, Salt dean, Seaford and in January we launched our Peacehaven club in the Meridian Centre. It runs every Monday, 2pm to 4pm.

E-NEWS: Sign up to our online E-News magazine at http://www.peacehavencouncil.co.uk/ for monthly updates on what is happening within council and around the town.

FIX MY STREET: If you have any street issues please report the problem via https://eastsussex.fixmystreet.com

