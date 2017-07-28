BINGO: The August dates for Bingo are Wednesday August 9, 2pm to 4pm and Friday August 18, 7pm to 9pm. Eight games for £4, plus snowball and flyer games. Cash prizes and free refreshments at the Main Hall, Community House.

COUNCIL MEETING: The next meeting is Planning and Highways on August 8.

CAR BOOT SALES: The next car boot sale at the Dell is August 20, organised by Mencap.

SATURDAY CHARITY MARKET: The market tomorrow will be organised by Peacehaven Orchard.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Coffee mornings are back on every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

COMMUNITY CAFE: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

KNOW DEMENTIA: Memory Moments Cafe. Everyone welcome especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

FAMILY FUN DAY: Peacehaven Town Council would like to say a huge thank you to those residents who attended our Family Fun day, with all contributions we have managed to make over £3000 for the Mayors Charities.

CINEMA: The next film will be Their Finest on September 20 at 7.30pm. The showing is in the Main Hall, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tickets are £5, and can be bought from the Information office.

RACE NIGHT: On August 4, Peacehaven Town Council will be holding a race night. We currently have sponsors from Emcor, Proutys, Cllr B Gosling, Cllr A Harrison, D M Motors, Papachinos and Fone 007. If you are interested in sponsoring a race, please contact Deborah Donovan on 01273 585493. Tickets are £2 and can be picked up from the Information Office.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club provides free, weekly, social tea clubs with a mission to combat loneliness and isolation in older age. We run clubs in Telescombe, Kemp Town, Salt dean, Seaford and in January we launched our Peacehaven club in the Meridian Centre. It runs every Monday, 2pm to 4pm.

E-NEWS: Sign up to our online E-News magazine at http://www.peacehavencouncil.co.uk/ for monthly updates on what is happening within council and around the town.

FIX MY STREET: If you have any street issues please report the problem via https://eastsussex.fixmystreet.com

