WRESTLING RUMBLE: Saturday October 7, 7.30pm. Tickets are on sale for £10, concession £9 and family £36, in aid of the Mayor’s Charities. Main Hall, Community House, Meridian Centre.

QUIZ NIGHT: Is on September 29 at 7pm, in aid of the Mayors charities. Teams of no more than eight, £2 per person. Bring your own food and drink, please book a table prior to this event to avoid disappointment. This will be in the Main Hall at Community House, please contact 01273 585493 for more information.

FOOD BANK: The Mayor of Peacehaven is supporting the SCDA food bank which serves clients from Peacehaven and neighbouring towns. Peacehaven Town Council have set up a donation basket in the foyer of Community House. If you can spare any of the following it will be so much appreciated: Tinned fruit, soup, vegetables, meat and fish, jars pasta sauce, dried pasta and rice, hot and cold drinks, breakfast cereal, biscuits, toilet rolls, shampoo, shower gel, toothpaste and tin openers. Thank you for your help with this valuable community project.

BINGO: September Bingo dates are Wednesday September 20, 2pm to 4pm and Friday September 22, 7pm to 9pm.

COUNCIL MEETING: The next meeting is Policy and Finance on Tuesday.

MACMILLAN COFFEE MORNING: Please come and support this worthy cause on Thursday September 14 from 9am in the Foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Lots of cakes to choose from, enjoy a coffee or tea and a piece of cake for £1 donation. The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Support. Sell cake for Macmillan at The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning this September, bake it or fake it, at work or at home and make a difference to people facing cancer.

SATURDAY CHARITY MARKET: The market tomorrow will be organised by the Royal British Legion.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Coffee mornings are back on every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

COMMUNITY CAFE: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

KNOW DEMENTIA: Memory Moments Cafe. Everyone welcome especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

CINEMA: The next film will be Their Finest on September 20 at 7.30pm. The showing is in the Main Hall, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tickets are £5, and can be bought from the Information office.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club provides free, weekly, social tea clubs with a mission to combat loneliness and isolation in older age. We run clubs in Telescombe, Kemp Town, Salt dean, Seaford and in January we launched our Peacehaven club in the Meridian Centre. It runs every Monday, 2pm to 4pm.

E-NEWS: Sign up to our online E-News magazine at http://www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk/ for monthly updates on what is happening within council and around the town. If you would like to advertise in our Enews, please email civicandmarketing@ peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk

FIX MY STREET: If you have any street issues please report the problem via https://eastsussex.fixmystreet.com

