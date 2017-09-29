CAREERS FAIR: Today, Friday, pop along to the Peacehaven Careers Fair from 9am to 4pm, Meridian Centre. Stalls with careers and interview advice will be in attendance. Contact 01273 585493 for further information.

WRESTLING RAMBLE: Not long now to buy your tickets for the show on Saturday October 7 at 7.30pm. Tickets are on sale for £10, concession £9 and family £36 from the Information Office. In aid of the Mayor’s Charities. Main Hall, Community House, Meridian Centre.

QUIZ NIGHT: Our Quiz Night tonight, Friday, at 7pm, in aid of the Mayors charities. Teams of no more than eight, £2 per person. Bring your own food and drink, please book a table prior to this event to avoid disappointment. This will be in the Main Hall at Community House, please contact 01273 585493 for more information.

FOOD BANK: The Mayor of Peacehaven is supporting the SCDA food bank which serves clients from Peacehaven and neighbouring towns. Peacehaven Town Council have set up a donation basket in the foyer of Community House. If you can spare any of the following it will be so much appreciated:- Tinned fruit, soup, vegetables, meat & fish, jars pasta sauce, dried pasta & rice, hot & cold drinks, breakfast cereal, biscuits, toilet rolls, shampoo, shower gel, toothpaste and tin openers! Thank you for your help with this valuable community project. The Peacehaven Mayor is currently working with Greggs to bring Peacehaven residents who are currently in need of support with food; a supply of pies, sandwiches and cakes will be available for collection from Community House dates and times are being negotiated.

BINGO: The next bingo Wednesday November 8 at 2pm and Friday November 17 at 7pm

COUNCIL MEETING: There are no council meetings until the Planning and Highways meeting on October 17.

SATURDAY CHARITY MARKET: The market tomorrow will be organised by 5th Brownies.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Coffee mornings are on every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

COMMUNITY CAFE: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

KNOW DEMENTIA: Memory Moments Cafe. Everyone welcome especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

CINEMA: The next film will be Victoria and Abdul on October 18 at 7.30pm. The showing is in the Main Hall, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tickets are £5, and can be bought from the Information office.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club provides free, weekly, social tea clubs with a mission to combat loneliness and isolation in older age. We run clubs in Telescombe, Kemp Town, Saltdean, Seaford and in January we launched our Peacehaven club in the Meridian Centre. It runs every Monday, 2pm to 4pm.

E-NEWS: Sign up to our online E-News magazine at http://www.peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk/ for monthly updates on what is happening within council and around the town. If you would like to advertise in our Enews, please email civicandmarketing@peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk

FIX MY STREET: If you have any street issues please report the problem via https://eastsussex.fixmystreet.com