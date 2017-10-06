WRESTLING RUMBLE: Tomorrow, Saturday, 7.30pm. Tickets are on sale for £10, concession £9 and family £36 from the Information Office. In aid of the Mayor’s Charities. Main Hall, Community House, Meridian Centre.

QUIZ NIGHT: Raised £281 for the Mayor’s charities. A big thank you to all who attended and to the winners Downsview.

HALLOWEEN: Spooky Sleepover and Halloween Festival, Friday October 27 from 6pm at the Gateway Café, Centenary Park. For more information please contact Campbell McBryer 01273 585493 leisureand amenities@peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk or check out the council website: www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk

FOOD BANK: The Mayor of Peacehaven is supporting the SCDA food bank which serves clients from Peacehaven and neighbouring towns. Peacehaven Town Council have set up a donation basket in the foyer of Community House. If you can spare any of the following it will be so much appreciated: Tinned fruit, soup, vegetables, meat and fish, jars pasta sauce, dried pasta and rice, hot and cold drinks, breakfast cereal, biscuits, toilet rolls, shampoo, shower gel, toothpaste and tin openers. Thank you for your help with this valuable community project.

BINGO: The next bingo Wednesday November 8 at 2pm & Friday November 17 at 7pm

COUNCIL MEETING: There are no council meetings until the Planning and Highways meeting on October 17.

SATURDAY CHARITY MARKET: The market tomorrow will be organised by National Coastwatch.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Coffee mornings are on every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

COMMUNITY CAFE: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

KNOW DEMENTIA: Memory Moments Cafe. Everyone welcome especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

CINEMA: The next film will be Victoria and Abdul on October 18 at 7.30pm. The showing is in the Main Hall, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tickets are £5, and can be bought from the Information office.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club provides free, weekly, social tea clubs with a mission to combat loneliness and isolation in older age. We run clubs in Telescombe, Kemp Town, Saltdean, Seaford and in January we launched our Peacehaven club in the Meridian Centre. It runs every Monday, 2pm to 4pm.

E-NEWS: Sign up to our online E-News magazine at http://www.peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk/ for monthly updates on what is happening within council and around the town. If you would like to advertise in our Enews, please email civicandmarketing@peacehave ntowncouncil.gov.uk

FIX MY STREET: If you have any street issues please report the problem via https://eastsussex.fixmystreet.com