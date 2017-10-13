WRESTLING EVENT: The Mayor is delighted that £700 was raised for his charities at the recent wrestling event. Cllr Brian Gosling thanks Premier Promotions, the wrestlers, Sid and Sheila Eastman Aquarius Solutions, Future Guarding Solutions and the staff at Peacehaven Town Council for a successful event.

ROAD SAFETY: On October 23 at 10.30am Steve O’Connell, the CSW Trainer for Lewes Police, will be offering a free training session at Peacehaven Town Council for anyone interested in road safety, speed awareness and traffic issues in Peacehaven.

HALLOWEEN: Spooky Sleepover and Halloween Festival, Friday October 27, from 6pm at the Gateway Café, Centenary Park. For more information please contact Campbell McBryer 01273 585493 leisureandamenities@ peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk or check out the council website: www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk

COUNCIL MEETINGS: The Planning and Highways Committee meet on Tuesday and there is a full council meeting on Tuesday October 24. Residents are welcome to attend.

FOOD BANK: The Mayor of Peacehaven is supporting the SCDA food bank which serves clients from Peacehaven and neighbouring towns. Peacehaven Town Council have set up a donation basket in the foyer of Community House. If you can spare any of the following it will be so much appreciated: Tinned fruit, soup, vegetables, meat and fish, jars pasta sauce, dried pasta and rice, hot and cold drinks, breakfast cereal, biscuits, toilet rolls, shampoo, shower gel, toothpaste and tin openers. Thank you for your help with this valuable community project.

SATURDAY CHARITY MARKET: The market tomorrow will be organised by The Guide Dogs group.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Coffee mornings are on every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

COMMUNITY CAFE: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

KNOW DEMENTIA: Memory Moments Cafe. Everyone welcome especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

CINEMA: The next film will be Victoria and Abdul on October 18 at 7.30pm has sold out.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club provides free, weekly, social tea clubs with a mission to combat loneliness and isolation in older age. We run clubs in Telescombe, Kemp Town, Saltdean, Seaford and in January we launched our Peacehaven club in the Meridian Centre. It runs every Monday, 2pm to 4pm.

E-NEWS:Sign up to our online E-News magazine at http://www.peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk/ for monthly updates on what is happening within council and around the town. If you would like to advertise in our Enews, please email civicandmarketing@ peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk

FIX MY STREET: If you have any street issues please report the problem via https://eastsussex.fixmystreet.com

PEACEHAVEN WI: Our October meeting incorporated the Annual Meeting and the treasurer and secretary both gave favourable reports on the past year’s activities. The president thanked the committee and many other members for their help and support over the year, and also during the past five years of her term of office. As she is standing down, a ballot was held and Diane Salter was voted in as our new president.

After tea and our ever popular Bring and Buy, we were pleased to welcome Tish Collins, Chief Executive of the ACWW (Associated Country Women of the World) who enlightened us as to where all our donated Pennies for Friendship end up. It was surprising to know that for the year to June 1, £111,000 had been raised to help so many women in many countries to have a better life. Keep donating everyone, it is such a good cause. Looking forward to seeing you at our next meeting on November 1. (Joy Allen).