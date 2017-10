TRAINIING SESSION: On October 23 at 10.30am Steve O’Connell the CSW Trainer for Lewes Police will be offering a free training session at Peacehaven Town Council for anyone interested in road safety, speed awareness and traffic issues in Peacehaven.

HALLOWEEN: Spooky Sleepover and Halloween Festival, Friday October 27 from 6pm at the Gateway Café, Centenary Park. For more information please contact Campbell McBryer 01273 585493 leisureand amenities@peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk or check out the council website: www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk

COUNCIL MEETING: Full council meeting on Tuesday, Anzac Room. Residents are welcome to attend.

FOOD BANK: The Mayor of Peacehaven is supporting the SCDA food bank which serves clients from Peacehaven and neighbouring towns. Peacehaven Town Council has set up a donation basket in the foyer of Community House. If you can spare any of the following items it will be so much appreciated:- Tinned fruit, soup, vegetables, meat and fish, jars pasta sauce, dried pasta and rice, hot and cold drinks, breakfast cereal, biscuits, toilet rolls, shampoo, shower gel, toothpaste and tin openers. Thank you for your help with this valuable community project. PTC are delighted that Greggs are donating their surplus food at the end of the day to the food bank.

QUIZ: The Mayor is inviting teams to register for the next quiz evening on Friday November 10, please call 01273 585493.

BINGO: The next bingo sessions have been arranged for Friday November 3 and Wednesday November 15.

SATURDAY CHARITY MARKET: The market tomorrow will be organised by Peacehaven Orchard.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Coffee mornings are on every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

COMMUNITY CAFE: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

KNNOW DEMENTIA: Memory Moments Cafe. Everyone welcome especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

CINEMA: The next film, My Cousin Rachel, is on Wednesday November 22. Tickets are available from the Information Office at £5.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club provides free, weekly, social tea clubs with a mission to combat loneliness and isolation in older age. We run clubs in Telescombe, Kemp Town, Saltdean, Seaford and in January we launched our Peacehaven club in the Meridian Centre. It runs every Monday, 2pm to 4pm.

E-NEWS: Sign up to our online E-News magazine at http://www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk/ for monthly updates on what is happening within council and around the town. If you would like to advertise in our Enews, please email civicandmarketing@peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk

FIX MY STREET: If you have any street issues please report the problem via https://eastsussex.fixmystreet.com