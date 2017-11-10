BINGO: The next bingo sessions have been arranged for Wednesday.

MP SURGERIES: These will take place every other week, starting tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to noon at Community House, with Lloyd Russell-Moyle. The surgeries are on an appointment basis only, contact 01273 550121 or email Lloyd@russell-moyle.co.uk

PEACEHAVEN PLAYERS: Tickets are available on-line via this link; http://www.peacehaven players.co.uk/buytickets.htm or via the Information Office, Meridian Centre for the production of Beauty and the Beast. The Panto runs from December 6 to 9.

FOOD BANK: The Mayor of Peacehaven is supporting the SCDA food bank which serves clients from Peacehaven and neighbouring towns. Peacehaven Town Council has set up a donation basket in the foyer of Community House. If you can spare any of the following items it will be so much appreciated:- Tinned fruit, soup, vegetables, meat and fish, jars pasta sauce, dried pasta and rice, hot and cold drinks, breakfast cereal, biscuits, toilet rolls, shampoo, shower gel, toothpaste and tin openers! Thank you for your help with this valuable community project. PTC are delighted that Greggs are donating their surplus food at the end of the day to the food bank.

QUIZ: The Mayor is inviting teams to register for the next quiz evening today, Friday. Please call 01273 585493.

CINEMA: The next film, My Cousin Rachel, is on Wednesday November 22. Tickets are available from the Information Office at £5.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Coffee mornings are on every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

COMMUNITY CAFE: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

KNOW DEMENTIA: Memory Moments Cafe. Everyone welcome especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club provides free, weekly, social tea clubs with a mission to combat loneliness and isolation in older age. We run clubs in Telescombe, Kemp Town, Saltdean, Seaford and in January we launched our Peacehaven club in the Meridian Centre. It runs every Monday, 2pm to 4pm.

E-NEWS: Sign up to our online E-News magazine at http://www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk/ for monthly updates on what is happening within council and around the town. If you would like to advertise in our Enews, please email civicandmarketing @peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk

FIX MY STREET: If you have any street issues please report the problem via https://eastsussex.fixmystreet.com

PEACEHAVEN WI: Members were welcomed to the November meeting, together with one visitor. Flowers were presented to the outgoing president as a thank you for five years at the helm. Sadly we heard that one of our long standing members had died and a minutes’ silence was observed in her memory. The treasurer gave us a breakdown of exactly how the annual WI subscription was apportioned.

Today’s speaker, Liz McClusky, told us about Rockinghorse charity, now celebrating its 50th year and was set up by Dr Trevor Mann in order to provide additional resources to improve healthcare services for sick children and babies. The Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton treats 46,000 local children annually and is funded by Rockinghorse life saving equipment. By supporting this charity you can make a great difference to ta child’s life. A worthy cause. Our next meeting is on December 6. (Joy Allen).