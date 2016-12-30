Piddinghoe

The Hazards of Tailgating: One begins to think that there must be a magnet on the rear of one’s car as so many other drivers seem to want to cosy up to it. Having been shunted by such drivers in the past, I always leave a good number of feet between me and the car in front. If only others would do the same. Turning into my entrance on the morning of Christmas Eve a motor cyclist ran into the back of the car. I had noticed his extreme proximity to my rear all the way along the C7. I always signal well in advance of where I am going to turn, and as this was a left turn, all other things being equal, there should have been no problem. He disappeared after the bang, and upon getting out of my car, I found the owner of the bike sitting it on the road beside it. When I asked him what he thought he was doing, he replied that he hadn’t seen my signal, that another car was overtaking, that the road was slippery, none of which were true. Fortunately, my car was not damaged and I advised him to keep a big distance behind other vehicles in future.

Kindness if a Stranger: Whilst enjoyng a Christmas Eve lunch with friends at The Old Plough in Seaford, my husband suddenly became faint and in a state of collapse. A friendly young guy appeared at our side and talked to him and gradually brought him back. The ambulance were fortunately nearby and were there in minutes. Stuart, I later learned his name, was an off-duty paramedic there enjoying lunch with his wife and two children. I want to thank Stuart for his concern and help.

Smiles for the Day: 1.What does Santa use when he is gardening? A hoe, hoe, hoe!

2. What wears a red suit and says ‘Oh, oh, oh? Santa walking backwards after stubbing his toe!

3. What ailment do you get if you eat all your Christmas decorations? Tinselitis!

