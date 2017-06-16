Piddinghoe

ELECTRICITY PROBLEMS: Last week, the severe gales meant that just as I was emailing my copy to the Sussex Express, the electricity went off and did not come on again until after the deadline. No problems this week.

DEATH WISH: I have now had three encounters with youths, in beanie hats, deliberately walking across in front of my car when the lights were green for the traffic. Having done so, they punched the air as if they have achieved something marvellous. Obviously this is moronic behaviour and they are suffering from an immortality complex. I hope this is not a new trend to add to all the other behaviour we have to worry about.

PIG NEWS: One of my Rare Breed pigs, gave birth to nine piglets. This is unusual as this breed normally have, at most, four to five only. They were 4 inches long when born and are now double that size. They are very healthy and very frisky and a joy to watch.

ST JOHN’S CHURCH NEWS: Good news at last for villagers. We are now going to have Holy Communion Services every second Sunday in the month at 8am. This service will use the Book of Common Prayer and will be taken by the Curate, Mary Sitwell.

SMILE FOR THE DAY: If you find a spider on your computer, what might it do? It might build a website.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.