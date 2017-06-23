Piddinghoe

A LITTLE BIT OF PALAEONTOLOGY: We regularly find Stone Age tools when walking around the farm. This week, we picked up a flint ‘scraper’. It fits comfortably in the hand and was obviously utilised as something useful to its maker, either for scraping or for cutting. What is interesting is, that whoever made it was left-handed. If held in the right hand, it is not comfortable to use, but when transferred to the left hand, it fits perfectly and is easy to use.

THE WEATHER: What not to do on a day with a temperature of 32oC. When one of my walls, (built by someone else) showed signs of not surviving a push from a pig’s nose, I decided to rebuild it. This had to be done, for security reasons, but it was an excruciating experience in the relentless heat. I downed four bottles of water and was totally exhausted for hours afterwards. It was like midday in Mexico or Africa. A necessary job and thankfully a good result.

PIGLET NEWS: Mother and nine piglets are doing marvellously well. It is amazing how fast they have grown in just two weeks. From four inches in length at birth, they are now twelve inches long, all a similar size and no runt. So glad they were born in fair, warm weather. One year, a sow gave birth in a thunderstorm in the middle of one of the fields, and refused to budge back to her hut. We ended up having to build a temporary tent to protect the family.

SMILE FOR THE DAY: Why did the sun refuse to go to university? Because it was already bright enough.

