Piddinghoe

DO NOT PUT OFF UNTIL TOMORROW: Thinking that my gooseberries, black and red currants needed a little more ripening, I decided to give them a few more days before harvesting. Big mistake. When I went out to pick them, something furry or feathery had got there first. Not a berry in sight. Next year I shall invest in a fruit cage.

DATA PROTECTION ACT: The Data Protection Act and other stories, Fact or Fiction. A new annoying concept has arisen with a number of companies. In the past if, for example, your electricity bill was incorrect, one was told erroneously, it was the fault of the computer. Having been in the computer business, I reminded them that if a human put garbage in, then the computer, which does as it is told, will output garbage. The latest rubbishy trend presented itself when I tried to get a car insurance quote for my husband. I was told, by an ill-informed employee of one particular company, that I could not do this for my other half because of the Data Protection Act. Wearing my other hat, having been trained in the Law, I know this to be absolute rubbish and told her so. Finally, my oldest friend, who like me, has three first names and is similarly called by the middle one, went to pay in a cheque for £3.50 into her local building society. It had only her middle name on it and the woman said that she could not accept it because she was recorded in the society as having a different name i.e. her first of the three and she must be known by the first. When my friend asked why it could not be accepted the answer was that she might be money laundering. What fairy tale will they think of next?

PIG NEWS: The piglets are growing at an amazing rate and are happily playing and exploring. My Rare Breed pigs do not usually grow so fast. Perhaps, like the plants it is due to the amazingly hot temperatures of late. I am horrified to see that some unscrupulous persons are still advertising micro pigs for sale. My piglets are always a micro size of 9.16cms or 4 inches long, in old measures, at birth. They are a pygmy breed, but even they grow to a metre long i.e. just over 3 ft. when adult, still small by commercial standards.

SMILE FOR THE DAY: Count Dracula was asked ‘What is your favourite fruit?’ He replied , ‘Neck-tarine, of course.’

