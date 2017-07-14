ROAD MADNESS: The C7 has to be one of the most dangerous roads in our area. Every time I venture out on to it out of my driveway, I feel I am virtually playing roulette, the only prize being that I am still alive when I get on my way. Drivers race up the straight past Piddinghoe and come out of nowhere. Yesterday a white van was coming so fast he nearly ran into the back of me and then attempted to overtake me on the bend into the opposing oncoming traffic. Just when I was ruminating on the lack of courtesy among drivers, I arrived at Newhaven, where the C7 joins the badly designed one way system. One can often wait quite a time for drivers to let one in, when lo and behold, a lorry driver let me in. Faith in human nature was revived.

TAXES: Examining the papers of a recent car insurance policy, I noticed an additional item listed ‘Insurance premium tax’ which added another £67 to the cost of the policy. When I queried this with the nice lady at the other end of the phone, she said ‘I think it goes to the government.’ ‘But what’s it for and to where does it go?’ I asked. She could not tell me and said she had never been asked that question before. I am going to follow it up on behalf of everyone.

HOSPITAL WAITING TIMES: Having to go for my six monthly check-up at the Eye Clinic in Eastbourne General Hospital, on arrival we were informed there was a 30 minutes waiting time. My appointment was at 2.30pm but I did not leave the hospital until 4pm. The actual session could not have been more than 15 minutes at the most. Obviously there must sometimes be emergencies that cause a disruption, but many times, on speaking to others who are waiting, they have the same time as you have. Is this to cover the eventuality of someone not turning up? One day I shall have a pleasant surprise and actually be seen on time.

