Piddinghoe

WILDLIFE AND US: I love to have wildlife in my garden but it has its downside where fruit and vegetables are concerned. At the moment it is Wildlife 1 Humans 0. All the soft fruit without exception has been consumed, but not by me. Where cherries are concerned, the birds seem to like them prior to ripening and, as these are often on very mature and tall trees, netting is difficult. One wonders how commercial cherry growers manage this problem. My developing peas and beans had a similar fate, this time the culprits were slugs and snails.

VILLAGE FUNERAL: July 17, the villagers and many others attended the funeral of Richard Way. The church was packed to capacity, which showed how much he was liked. It was a joyful rather than sad occasion. Richard was a well-known figure in the village, keeping the verges trim and always giving a friendly wave. Having lived earlier in the village, he had many tales to tell which he wrote as interesting articles in the ‘Villager’, the village magazine. He will be greatly missed.

SMILES FOR THE DAY: Daughter: Mum, I must be doing well. Mother: Why? Daughter: Just had a letter from the bank. They say my account is outstanding.

What caused the lemon to give up at the top of the hill? It ran out of juice.

