Piddinghoe

GARDEN BATTLEGROUND: This year, I grew loads of vegetables and fruit but, despite all my efforts, my harvest of the same is pretty sparse. Every form of wildlife has helped themselves to most of it before I have had a chance to gather it in. Before next year, I am determined to place everything within a fruit cage, soft fruit and vegetables alike and feel that, in that way, I might win the battle. I live in hope.

MOURNFUL DOVES: Can any sound be more melancholy than that of a dove. Working in my garden, all I can hear is its mournful repetitive cry. How I long for the return of the cheery sounds of a wren or robin but they have been absent of late and are sorely missed. The first signs of autumn are looming and these wonderful hot days will soon have left us. Even if I had been able to go away from these shores, what would be the point when, here in Sussex we are blessed with such wonderful weather and temperatures?

SMILE FOR THE DAY: What did Snow White say when her holiday snaps did not arrive? Someday my prints will come.

