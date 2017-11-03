OPERATIONS: There has been a spate of villagers undergoing cataract operations in the village lately all carried out at NHS Royal Sussex Hospital. By all accounts the service has been very good although some had to wait on the day as they were fifth or sixth in the line for the morning or afternoon session. If you go prepared with a book and a sandwich this is fine. Also choose parking with a phone pay system so that you can top up while you wait if necessary. Things are looking brighter in PIddinghoe. Those wearing sunglasses are still getting used to their improved vision.

PHEASANTS: The pheasants this year are different colours. An all black variety has attracted some comment and there are some blotchy looking ones - perhaps still a bit young with shorter tail feathers. As usual there are lots of them in the surrounding countryside and in village gardens at this time of year.

REMEMBRANCE SERVICE: There is to be a Remembrance Service at St John’s Piddinghoe this year. Instead of the eleventh of the eleventh there will be a thirty minute service from 9.30am on Sunday November 12. The order of service includes a recitation of war poetry and John Taverner’s Kohima and Exhortation. The Last Post will be sounded and a two minutes silence held. A roll call of parishioners who took part in the World Wars or other campaigns will be read out.

CYCLING: Seahaven Cycling Club have written to the village offering there commiserations to the villager who was sent flying by a cyclist on Harping Hill recently. Signs are being put up to remind cyclists to dismount and respect pedestrian priority in the rights of way around the village.