FOOTPATH SOCIETY: start the year with the a three mile circular walk along the Arlington’s Lakeside Trail, beside the banks of the reservoir by the Cuckmere River, with the option of pub lunch in Arlington afterwards. Meet members of the Society on Wednesday January 4 for a 10.45am start at Arlington Reservoir car park (fee payable) or the lay-by opposite (which is free) Map Ref: 528 074. For more details call the walk leaders Judy and John Lawrenson on 01273 472277 or 07815521068.

JUMBLE SALE: in aid of the Bowls Club takes place, at the village hall, on Saturday January 7. Please save your jumble and take it to the hall from 9am to midday; as it will be much appreciated by the Bowls Club. The sale starts at 2pm; do go along there are sure to be lots of bargains.

MEDIEVAL GOLD AND ENAMEL WORK: is the subject of the Newick & District Decorative and Fine Art Society meeting at the village hall on Tuesday January 10 at 2.15pm. Enamel as you may well know is made of a coloured glass powder which is used to make glorious designs over gold using very high temperatures. The results are glorious; highly coloured and jewel like and they still hold their beauty hundreds of years later. You will be able to see many examples of the enamel work at this lecture in excellent digital illustrations. The lecturer Jane Angelini runs St James’s Art Tours and specialises in the cultures of the Mediterranean world. She is also a freelance lecturer for Swan Hellenic Cruises. Visitors are always most welcome, £7 on the door with tea and biscuits afterwards and a chance to talk to the speaker. If you require any further information please contact Marjorie Blunden on 01825 723250.

PANTOMIME: is one of the things Plumpton does best and if you’ve never seen one I’d recommend going to this year’s production; which is the Pied Piper of Hamelin. Tickets sell fast, with the two performances on Sunday January 15 and then evening performances from Wednesday to Saturday January 18 to 21, along with a matinee performance on the Saturday. For tickets call Jo Taylor on 01273 890450 or Gill Wells on 01273 890561.

‘WALKING THE WAINWRIGHTS’: is the subject of the Footpath Society talk, at the village hall, by Bob Wilkins on Wednesday January 25. Arrive at 2pm to be ready for the talk at 2.30pm FOOTPATH SOCIETY: four mile walk is on Sunday January 29 starting at 2pm. Meet at Whiteman’s Green car park on the B2115 north of Cuckfield (Map Ref: 365 245). The walk will include seven stiles on the route from Maz Brook Farm, Brook Street, Lullings Farm, Gore’s Wood and then back to Whiteman’s Green. For more details call Diane Ellis on 01825 72371 or 0799071052.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.