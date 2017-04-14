FLOWER CLUB: Demonstration is at the village hall on Wednesday at 7pm. The evening will start with the club’s AGM and be followed by a demonstration. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £2.50 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements.

WOODINGDEAN: All are welcome to join members of the Footpath Society for a walk (6 miles) across undulating terrain at Woodingdean, including the medieval drove road, on Sunday April 23. Meet ready to start the walk at 2pm at the car park off Falmer Road, Woodingdean (Map Ref: 356 064). For more details call Sue and Robin Akers on 01273 891701 or 07775423361.

ILLUSTRATED TALK: On the Plumpton Villa Excavations of 2016 will now take place, at the village hall, on Monday April 24 at 7.30pm. The speaker will be Dr David Rudling of the Sussex School of Archaeology who will explain what is to happen at the Plumpton Villa site in 2017 and the opportunities for getting involved. Full details of the 2017 summer excavation, training courses and other events can be found at www.sussexarchaeology.org .

DITCHLING BEACON: Meet for walk at Ditchling Beacon car park (Map Ref: 332 130) on Wednesday May 3 at 10.30am. The walk, with the Footpath Society, will be 6½ miles along the South Downs Way to Streat Hill Farm, down into Stanmer village (to a tea shop for lunch) and back through Stanmer Park to the Beacon. For more details call Bernie Kempton on 01825 722649 or 07791247025.

JUMBLE SALE: Plumpton and East Chiltington have set up a Good Neighbours Group to offer a helping hand and support to others in their community. It can be particularly hard for those living alone or with no close family or friends nearby especially in rural communities so the aim of the Good Neighbours network is to link those who need help with a trustworthy and friendly face. To help to raise the funds to set up the Network the Plumpton and East Chiltington Good Neighbours are having a Jumble Sale at the village hall on Saturday May 6 at 2pm. In addition to jumble there will be a cake stall, tombola and refreshments. Donations of jumble and cakes will be much appreciated at the hall from 9am on the day. Please go along to support the Group at 2pm, admission is 50p, children free.

WALK: Interesting 4½ mile walk sandwiched between the urban communities of Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath takes place on Saturday May 6 starting at 10.30am. Meet members of the Footpath Society at Beech Hurst Gardens, Haywards Heath, (Map Ref 322 237), ready to start at 10.30am. For more details call Gill and Geoff Gamble on 01273 891218 or 07719540121.

FINE ARTS SOCIETY: From Knots to Borders and Beyond is the subject of the Newick and District Decorative and Fine Art Society meeting at the village hall on Tuesday May 9 at 2.15pm. This will be a really wonderful lecture for anyone interested in gardens. The lecturer, Marilyn Elm, is passionate about promoting our garden heritage and will talk on everything, glasshouses, lawnmowers, garden tools, wartime gardening you name it, and even garden gnomes will get a mention. She will also talk about the history of gardening, the planting designs of the medieval plot to the architectural planting of today and the popularity of meadow styles. Marilyn qualified in landscape architecture and interior design and is an experienced tutor and course leader. She has also appeared on BBC TV Flog It (antique garden tools) and is a founder member of the Yorkshire Gardens Trust. The talk will as usual be accompanied by a superb digital presentation and this time they are particularly beautiful. Visitors are always most welcome, £7 on the door with tea and biscuits afterwards and a chance to talk to the speaker. If you require any further information please contact Marjorie Blunden on 01825 723250.

OPEN DAY: Plumpton College Open Day, in association with the Sussex Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs, is on Saturday May 13 from 10am to 5pm. Entry is £7.50 and free for those aged under 16. Take the whole family along and enjoy demonstrations from students, loads of attractions, children’s activities, local food and crafts. For more information about the event call 01273 890454 or visit www.plumpton.ac.uk.

JOIN A WALK: (4 miles) on Sunday May 21, with the Footpath Society, over Wiley’s Bridge along the river to Hamsey. Return towards Offham, crossing the railway line, through woodland before returning via the riverside walk to the car park. Meet at Phoenix Car Park, Lewes, (Map Ref 420 103) ready to start walking at 2pm. For more details call Sandy Washer on 07944187839.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.