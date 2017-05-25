CRICKET: Plumpton and East Chiltington CC play in two league games tomorrow, Saturday. The First XI are away to Hailsham and the Second XI are home (King George V Playing Fields, Plumpton) to Crowborough. Both games start at 1.30pm. For more information about the cricket club contact Charlie Wycherley on 07912 935889 or at charles@wycherleys.co.uk.

DEREK TOMSETT: Long-time resident of Riddens Lane, Plumpton Green, sadly passed away on Tuesday May 2. His family has asked me to let you know that Derek’s funeral will be at Woodvale Crematorium, Brighton, on Tuesday at 2.30pm.

ANNUAL PARISH MEETING: Will take place on May 31 at 8pm at the village hall. Due to the General Election, our MP will not be able to attend. There will be discussion about the Wendy Kaill bequest and proposed bandstand for the village green. In December 2016 the parish council supported the suggestion to build a small bandstand on the village green, in memory of Wendy Kaill and Hope Good, and funded with monies that Wendy bequeathed to the village. Following feedback from the village that more time is needed to consider the plan, The Parish Council has decided to take it to the Annual Parish Meeting for further discussion. Please see letter at http://www.plumptonpc.co.uk/ for background information.

JUMBLE SALE: To raise funds for the junior football is on Saturday June 3 at the village hall. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated. Please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday. The sale starts at 2pm, do go along as there are sure to be lots of bargains, tombola and refreshments.

WALK: Woods Mill car park (Map Ref: 218 137) is the starting point for the Footpath Society (4.5 mile) walk on Saturday June 3 at 2.30pm. The walk will include Downs Link, River Adur, Horton Wood and Small Dole. For more information call Diane Ellis on 01825 723716 or 07990710521.

DANEHILL CHURCH: (Map Ref: 402 275) on Wednesday June 7, is the place to meet members of the Footpath Society for a 6.25 mile walk starting at 10am. The walk will be over field and woodland paths with a stop for lunch. For more details call Gill and Geoff Gamble on 01273 891218 or 07719540121.

FINE ART SOCIETY: The Silver Thread is the subject of the Newick and District Decorative and Fine Art Society meeting at the village hall on Tuesday June 13 at 2.15pm. This lecture will follow the intriguing story of seven generations of Kosovan filigree artisans. Filigree is an ancient art form dating as far back as 2500 BC. Silver, gold and other metals are entwined together to form beautiful designs. Even the most mundane of objects can be transformed using this almost magical technique. The speaker Elizabeth Gowing studied at Magdalen College Oxford and moved to Kosovo in 2006 to work with the Ethnological Museum in Prishtina co-founding The Ideas Partnership, a charity working on education and cultural heritage. It was chosen this year by Prime Minister Theresa May as one of the Points of Light for volunteering around the world. Elizabeth is also the author of three books on Kosovo and speaks fluent Albanian. Visitors are always most welcome so do go along to this lecture; it really promises to be something special and will of course as usual be accompanied by a super digital presentation. The cost is £7 on the door with tea and biscuits afterwards and a chance to talk to the speaker. If you require any further information please contact Marjorie Blunden on 01825 723250.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: Meet on Wednesday June 14, at the village hall, at 7.30pm. The topic will be From Sheep to Knitting Wool and the speakers Peter and Carol Goodman. The competition is a hand knitted scarf. New members are always welcome. For more details about the group call Val Thompsett on 01273 891256.

