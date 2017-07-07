NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN 2017: Consultation is taking place on the draft Plan until Monday July 31. The draft Neighbourhood Plan and a Consultation Response Form are available at http://www.plumptonpc.co.uk/neighbourhood-plan/ and also at the Station, Village Shop, Church Annex, Half Moon, Fountain and The Plough. Please do complete and return the Consultation Response Form by one of the following methods: a) dropping into the box at Plumpton Post Office and Store, b) by email to np@plumptonpc.co.uk, c) or by post to the Parish Clerk: Anita Emery, Plumpton Parish Council, Elm Cottage, Church Street, Hartfield TN7 4AG. In addition there will an open event on Sunday July 16 from 11am to 4pm at the village hall.

FINE ART SOCIETY: The Secret Art of the Passport’ is the subject of the Newick and District Decorative and Fine Art Society meeting at the village hall on Tuesday at 2.15pm. King Henry V of England was the first to introduce passports to help his subjects prove who they were in foreign lands. They were then a simple document as opposed to today’s extremely complicated piece of work. A modern passport can use thirty different materials, contain microchips and is packed with specialist and highly sophisticated visual features, all in the hope of outwitting a forger. The speaker is Martin Lloyd who previously worked for HM Immigration Service and has broadcast on local and national television and radio. Martin owns a significant collection of historical passports covering over three centuries. This lecture will, as usual, be accompanied by an excellent digital presentation. This is the last lecture of the season and will be preceded by the Group’s AGM. The cost is £7 on the door with tea and biscuits afterwards and a chance to talk to the speaker. If you require any further information please contact Marjorie Blunden on 01825 723250.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: Meet on Wednesday, at the village hall, at 7.30pm. The topic will be Titanic - The Ship That Never Sank and the speaker Tony Harris. The competition is a picture of a very rough sea. New members are always welcome. For more details about the group call Val Thompsett on 01273 891256.

BARCOMBE WALK: (Five miles) visiting the three villages of Barcombe takes place on Sunday July 16. Meet members of the Footpath Society at 10.30am at the car park in Barcombe (Map Ref: 421 158). For more details call Judy and John Lawrenson on 01273 472277 or 07815521068.

CHARMING WALK: (Four miles) along parts of the Worth Way around Maidenbower is on Saturday July 29 and organised by the Footpath Society. All are welcome to join them, just meet at Worth Church (Map Ref: 302 364) off B2036 between Balcombe and Pound Hill ready to start walking at 10.30am. There will be the possibility of lunch after. For more details call Gill and Geoff Gamble on 01273 891218 or 07719540121.

JUMBLE SALE: To raise funds for St Peter and St James Hospice takes place on Saturday August 19 at the village hall. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated; please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday. The sale starts at 2pm; do go along as there are sure to be lots of bargains, tombola and refreshments.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.