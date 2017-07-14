VINTAGE COFFEE MORNING: To raise funds for the Driving Scheme takes place tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to midday, at Bryndon, Station Road ,Plumpton Green. There will be coffee, tea, home-made cakes, biscuits, plant and bric-a-brac stalls and a raffle. The Driving Scheme operates to provide lifts for residents of Plumpton and East Chiltington which can be booked in advance by calling Gill on 01273 890055 or Jackie on 07855 213 947. If you would like to know more about the scheme or are considering volunteering as a driver do call Gill for an informal chat and/or an information pack.

CRICKET: Plumpton and East Chiltington CC play in two league games tomorrow, Saturday. The First XI are home, at the King George V Playing Fields, to Ringmer and the Second XI are away to Ringmer Second X1. Both games start at 1.30pm. For more information about the club contact Charlie Wycherley on 07912 935889 or at charles@wycherleys.co.uk.

BARCOMBE WALK: (Five miles) visiting the ‘three’ villages of Barcombe takes place on Sunday. Meet members of the Footpath Society at 10.30am at the car park in Barcombe (Map Ref: 421 158). For more details call Judy and John Lawrenson on 01273 472277 or 07815521068.

CHARMING WALK: (Four miles) along parts of the Worth Way around Maidenbower is on Saturday July 29 and organised by the Footpath Society. All are welcome to join them, just meet at Worth Church (Map Ref: 302 364) off B2036 between Balcombe and Pound Hill ready to start walking at 10.30am. There will be the possibility of lunch after. For more details call Gill and Geoff Gamble on 01273 891218 or 07719540121.

FLOWER CLUB: Have an afternoon garden meeting at Owlets, Riddens Lane, Plumpton Green, on Wednesday August 16 from 2.30pm to 4pm. The entrance fee is £3 and tea, coffee and cake will be served. There will also be a tombola, bring and buy and a raffle. All welcome to go along and enjoy a convivial afternoon.

JUMBLE SALE: To raise funds for St Peter and St James Hospice takes place on Saturday August 19 at the village hall. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated; please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday. The sale starts at 2pm; do go along as there are sure to be lots of bargains, tombola and refreshments.

SEVEN MILE: Downland walk, with members of the Footpath Society, takes place on Wednesday August 2. Meet at Crowlink car park NT, off the A259, just by East Dean (Map Ref: 549 979) ready to start walking at 10.30am. The walk will include Crowlink village, Bramble Bottom, Ringwood Bottom and East Dean, Crowlink. Coffee will be at Birling Gap and you will need a picnic lunch. For more details call Jennie and Dave Langley on 01323 896831 or 07884006238.

