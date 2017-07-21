CRICKET: Plumpton and East Chiltington CC play in two league games tomorrow, Saturday. The First XI are away to Fletching and the Second XI are home, at the King George V Playing Fields, to Alfriston. Both games start at 1.30pm. For more information about the Club contact Charlie Wycherley on 07912 935889 or at charles@wycherleys.co.uk.

ATTENTION PLUMPTON GARDENERS: It is time again for Plumpton and District Horticultural Society to hold their Summer Show. It will be in the village hall starting at 2pm on Saturday July 29. As well as displays of locally grown flowers and vegetables, crafts and cookery, there will be refreshments and a tombola. Exhibiting at the Show is open to all; members, children and non-members. Do take along your summer blooms, roses, vegetables etc. to make it a colourful show. Last entries for those taking part are at 9.30am. Stewards will be on hand to help if you are a beginner and not sure what to do and entries only cost a few pence, so do go along and enjoy the competition. Entry 50p, children free. For more information please email info@plumpton horticulturalsociety.org. For membership enquiries call Gill Stewart-Brown on 01273 890051.

CHARMING WALK: (Four miles) along parts of the Worth Way around Maidenbower takes place on Saturday July 29 and organised by the Footpath Society. All are welcome to join them, just meet at Worth Church (Map Ref: 302 364) off B2036 between Balcombe and Pound Hill ready to start walking at 10.30am. There will be the possibility of lunch after. For more details call Gill and Geoff Gamble on 01273 891218 or 07719540121.

SEVEN MILE: Downland walk, with members of the Footpath Society, takes place on Wednesday August 2. Meet at Crowlink car park NT, off the A259, just by East Dean (Map Ref: 549 979) ready to start walking at 10.30am. The walk will include Crowlink village, Bramble Bottom, Ringwood Bottom and East Dean, Crowlink. Coffee will be at Birling Gap and you will need a picnic lunch. For more details call Jennie and Dave Langley on 01323 896831 or 07884006238. CIRCULAR WALK: To Streat (4 miles) with the Footpath Society is on Sunday August 13 starting at 2.30pm. Meet at King George V Playing Fields, Plumpton Green. For more details call Evelyn Botterill on 01273 890598 or Jean Eagle on 01273 890547.

THE FLOWER CLUB: Have an afternoon garden meeting at Owlets, Riddens Lane, Plumpton Green, on Wednesday August 16 from 2.30pm to 4pm. The entrance fee is £3 and tea, coffee and cake will be served. There will also be a tombola, bring and buy and a raffle. All welcome to go along and enjoy a convivial afternoon

JUMBLE SALE: To raise funds for St Peter and St James Hospice takes place on Saturday August 19 at the village hall. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated; please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday. The sale starts at 2pm; do go along as there are sure to be lots of bargains, tombola and refreshments.

WALK: (3.5 miles) on Saturday August 26 is partly on the Wealden Way and follows field and woodland paths and stretches of quiet country lanes; with only 2 stiles to negotiate. Meet members of the Footpath Society at the free car park Maresfield recreation ground (Map Ref: 307 310) ready to start walking at 10.30am. Optional lunch at Chequer’s Inn afterwards. For more details call Margaret Land on 01273 890125 or Ann Kelly on 01444 245031.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.