CRICKET: Plumpton and East Chiltington CC play in two league games tomorrow, Saturday. The First XI are away to Keymer and Hassocks, and the Second XI are home to Linden Park III at the King George V Playing Fields. Both games start at 1.30pm. For more information about the Club contact Charlie Wycherley on 07912 935889 or at charles@wycherleys.co.uk.

CIRCULAR WALK: To Streat (4 miles) with the Footpath Society is on Sunday August 13 starting at 2.30pm. Meet at King George V Playing Fields, Plumpton Green. For more details call Evelyn Botterill on 01273 890598 or Jean Eagle on 01273 890547.

FLOWER CLUB: Have an afternoon garden meeting at Owlets, Riddens Lane, Plumpton Green, on Wednesday August 16 from 2.30pm to 4pm. The entrance fee is £3 and tea, coffee and cake will be served. There will also be a tombola, bring and buy and a raffle. All welcome to go along and enjoy a convivial afternoon

JUMBLE SALE: To raise funds for St Peter and St James Hospice takes place on Saturday August 19 at the village hall. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated; please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday. The sale starts at 2pm; do go along as there are sure to be lots of bargains, tombola and refreshments.

WALK: (3.5 miles) on Saturday August 26 is partly on the Wealden Way and follows field and woodland paths and stretches of quiet country lanes; with only two stiles to negotiate. Meet members of the Footpath Society at the free car park Maresfield recreation ground (Map Ref: 307 310) ready to start walking at 10.30am. Optional lunch at Chequer’s Inn afterwards. For more details call Margaret Land on 01273 890125 or Ann Kelly on 01444 245031.

JUMBLE SALE: To raise funds for the Pavilion, at the Playing Fields, takes place on Saturday September 2 at the village hall. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated; please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday. The sale starts at 2pm; do go along as there are sure to be lots of bargains, tombola and refreshments.

FOOTPATH SOCIETY: Walk on Wednesday September 6 starts at 10.30am at the roadside car park on A283, north of disused quarry (Map Ref: 095 197). The walk will head south to Annington Farm, Botolph’s Coombe copse, Lancing College, with lunch at Shoreham Airport and back along the River Adur. For more details call Bernie Kempton on 01825 722649 or 07791247025.

COASTAL AND DOWNLAND: Walk from Roedean to Rottingdean village takes place on Sunday September 10. The route, five miles, will follow downland paths and tracks and include six stiles. Meet at the free car park at Roedean Bottom, at the junction of the A259 and B2006 (Map Ref: 347 032), ready to start walking at 2pm. For more information contact June Denyer on 01444 471440 or 07889610183.

