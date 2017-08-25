WALK: (3.5 miles) tomorrow, Saturday, is partly on the Wealden Way and follows field and woodland paths and stretches of quiet country lanes; with only two stiles to negotiate. Meet members of the Footpath Society at the free car park Maresfield recreation ground (Map Ref: 307 310) ready to start walking at 10.30am. Optional lunch at Chequer’s Inn afterwards. For more details call Margaret Land on 01273 890125 or Ann Kelly on 01444 245031.

CRICKET: Plumpton and East Chiltington CC play in two league games tomorrow, Saturday. The First XI are away to Chiddingly and the Second XI are home to Dicker at the King George V Playing Fields. Both games start at 1pm. On Sunday there is a friendly game, against Chailey, at the sports ground in North Chailey just off the A272 starting at 2pm. For more information about the Club contact Charlie Wycherley on 07912 935889 or at charles@wycherleys.co.uk.

CONGRATULATIONS: To Angela and John Lunn who celebrate their Diamond Wedding Anniversary on Thursday August 31. 60 years of memories since you both said ‘I do’ and now’s the time to raise a glass to each other, a toast to love and to life, for a wonderful thing happened 60 years ago when you became husband and wife. I like many others in Plumpton send congratulations to you both, along with best wishes, and hope you have a very happy time celebrating.

JUMBLE SALE: To raise funds for the Pavilion, at the Playing Fields, takes place on Saturday September 2 at the village hall. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated; please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday. All jumble will be much appreciated apart from videos as these no longer sell. The sale starts at 2pm, do go along as there are sure to be lots of bargains, tombola and refreshments.

FOOTPATH SOCIETY: Walk on Wednesday September 6 starts at 10.30am at the roadside car park on A283, north of disused quarry (Map Ref: 095 197). The walk will head south to Annington Farm, Botolph’s Coombe copse, Lancing College, with lunch at Shoreham Airport and back along the River Adur. For more details call Bernie Kempton on 01825 722649 or 07791247025.

COFFEE MORNING: At All Saints Church Annex takes place on Saturday September 9 from 11am to 1.30pm. Please go along, you will be made most welcome.

COASTAL AND DOWNLAND WALK: From Roedean to Rottingdean village takes place on Sunday September 10. The route, five miles, will follow downland paths and tracks and include six stiles. Meet at the free car park at Roedean Bottom, at the junction of the A259 and B2006 (Map Ref: 347 032), ready to start walking at 2pm. For more information contact June Denyer on 01444 471440 or 07889610183.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: Meet at the village hall on Wednesday September 13. The speaker will be Sharon Lewis on ‘Deco Delights’ and the competition Flowers From Your Garden in a Jam Jar. New members are always welcome and more details of the group’s activities are available from Val Thompsett on 01273 891256.

FLOWER CLUB: Meet at the village hall on Wednesday September 20 at 7.30pm. The demonstration will be by Lucia Dean-Taylor. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £2.50 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements.

ATTENTION GARDENERS: Plumpton and District Horticultural Society hold their Autumn Flower Show at the village hall on September 23. For more information do email info@plumpton horticulturalsociety.org or call Gill Stewart-Brown on 01273 890051.

HARVEST FESTIVAL: Takes place at East Chiltington Church on Sunday September 24 at 10.30am. The service will be followed by a bring and share meal. Everyone is welcome to the service and the meal.

HARVEST SUPPER: St Michael’s Church and Plumpton College are joining together in a Family Service of Thanksgiving on Sunday October 1 at 4pm at the Church. This service will be followed by Harvest Supper at 5.30pm. Please do go along and join in this celebratory service and enjoy the special supper.

JUMBLE SALE: To raise funds for Plumpton Primary School PTFA takes place on Saturday September 30 at the village hall. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated; please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday. The sale starts at 2pm, do go along as there are sure to be lots of bargains, tombola and refreshments.

PLUMPTON FESTIVE FAIR 2017: Would you like a table to sell your products at the Festive Fair, at the village hall, on Saturday November 25? Bookings are now being taken on a first come first served basis. The Fair is in support of St Peter and St James Hospice and tables can be booked by contacting Terry Thompsett on 01273 891256 or at terencethompsett@mypostoffice.co.uk

VOLUNTARY DRIVING SCHEME: Lifts are available in Plumpton and East Chiltington and need to be booked in advance by calling Gill on 01273 890055 or Jackie on 07855213947. More drivers are always welcome, if you would like to assist with the Voluntary Driving Scheme the organisers would be pleased to hear from you. Do call Gill for an informal chat and an information pack.

THANK YOU: Thanks to all who helped with the jumble sale in aid of St Peter and St James Hospice last Saturday. Many people contributed to make the event such a success. The organising committee thank everyone who supported the sale, those who donated jumble, cakes and tombola prizes, those who helped on the day with setting up, selling items and clearing away and of course the many who attended and bought jumble and enjoyed the refreshments.

