WALK: 4.25 mile walk with the Footpath Society tomorrow, Saturday, starts at 10am at Roosthole Forestry Commission car park (Map Ref: 208 298). This walk is an interesting woodland circuit which includes Mannings Heath and St. Leonard’s Forest. For more details call Sue and Robin Akers on 01273 891701 or 07775423361.

RACEDAY: Pompadour Raceday is at Plumpton Racecourse on Monday, with the gates opening at 11.30am and the first race at 1.20pm. This raceday celebrates Plumpton’s twinning with Pompadour Racecourse. There will be six exciting races and plenty of French Fayre. For more information visit https://plumptonracecourse.cloudvenue.co.uk/home.

PRIMARY SCHOOL: Choosing a primary school? Choosing a school for your child is so important and Plumpton Primary School is Ofsted Rated Good in Every Area, June 2017. Plumpton Primary School offers a small class, individual support for children as they transition from nursery to school life and the opportunity to receive a primary education that encourages a lifetime love of learning and memories of a school life that will stay with them long after they leave. The School has two open days, next month, giving you an opportunity to see the school and learn about their exciting plans for the future. You are welcome to join the open days on Wednesday from 9.30am to 11.30am and Wednesday November 29 from 1.30pm to 2.30pm when Stewart James, the Executive Head Teacher, looks forward to showing you around this fantastic school. Please call on 01273 890338 to register your interest in attending the open day. If you cannot make these open days please call and make an appointment for a separate visit. They look forward to seeing you.

ZUMBA: With Lucy takes place every Wednesday at the village hall from 7.15pm to 8pm. It is a fun, friendly class suitable for all abilities. Classes are £5 pay as you go with a weekly raffle to win a free class. No need to pre-book you can just arrive and join in. For more information contact zumba_lucy@outlook.com.

AGM: Of Plumpton and District Horticultural Society takes place on Friday November 24 at 7.30pm in the village hall (small hall). This will be followed by a social evening including a slide show by Richard Wells, of his pictures of the 2012 Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Celebrations in Plumpton. Do go along and see if you were caught on camera. All are welcome, members, prospective members and visitors. Nibbles and refreshments will be provided. Admission is free.

FESTIVE FAIR 2017: The Festive Fair, in support of St Peter and St James Hospice, is at the village hall on Saturday November 25 from noon till 4.30pm. There will be lots of stalls, a raffle, tombola, children’s games, crafts and consumables. Also Father Christmas from 2pm. Entry is 50p, children under 14 years free. As part of the event a Grand Raffle is being held with a first prize of £100 and during early November an Invitation to the Fair along with two books of raffle tickets will be posted through your letter box, which it is hoped you will purchase. Counterfoils and money can be taken to The Village Shop and Fyndings Station Road (next to Woodgate Meadows) before the Fair or to the hall on the day of the Fair. Do go along to the Fair and do your Christmas shopping and help support our local Hospice. For more information contact Terry Thompsett on 01273 891256 or via email at terencethompsett@mypostoffice.co.uk.

LEWES HISTORY WALK: With the Footpath Society, is on Sunday December 3. The walk will take approximately two hours depending on the weather. There may be the possibility of tea at the Premier Inn afterwards. Meet at Phoenix Causeway Car Park (Map Ref: 420 103) ready to start walking at 2pm. For more details call Bernie Kempton on 01825722649 or 07791247025.

WIVELSFIELD WALK: (6 miles). Meet members of the Footpath Society at Wivelsfield Church car park (Map Ref: 333 208) on Wednesday December 6 at 10.30am. The walk will include Slugwash, Wilderness Wood, Hurstwood Lane, Fox and Hounds for lunch and back to Wivelsfield Church. For more details call Jo Taylor on 01273 890450 or 07870142108.

NADFAS: Newick and District NADFAS meet at the village hall on Tuesday December 12 at 2.15pm. The lecture is titled That Pretty Little German Toy Thoughts on the Christmas Tree. For this Christmas lecture Peter Medhurst the renowned scholar, pianist, singer and lecturer-recitalist will tell the story of the Christmas tree. Most people seem to think that Prince Albert was the first to make it part of our Christmas tradition but in fact the fir tree has been used to celebrate winter festivals, both pagan and Christian, for thousands of years. Its branches were used to decorate homes during the winter solstice to remind people of the spring to come. This lecture will be musically illustrated with Peter playing and singing. He is a superb singer who has sung all over the world so it is a great privilege that he is visiting Plumpton. The lecture will be followed by mulled wine and mince pies. The cost for the lecture is £7 for non-members. For further information please contact the membership Secretary Ann McNorvell on 01825 721458 or newickdfas2017@gmail.

FLOWER CLUB: Have a Christmas Workshop, at the village hall, on Tuesday December 12 at 7pm. This will be followed by a finger buffet. Visitors are most welcome just take with you all that you need to make a Christmas wreath or table decoration and join in with others making similar Christmas decorations. For more details call Gill Wells on 01273 890561.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: Meet at the village hall on Wednesday December 13 at 7.30pm for their Christmas Party. The competition is a home-made Christmas party hat. New members are always welcome. For more details about the group call Val Thompsett on 01273 891256.

CHRISTMAS CARDS: St Peter and St James Hospice Christmas cards can be purchased from Gill Gamble, in Westgate, Plumpton Green. To make arrangements call Gill on 01273 891218.

VOLUNTARY DRIVING SCHEME: Lifts are available in Plumpton and East Chiltington and need to be booked in advance by calling Gill on 01273 890055 or Jackie on 07855213947. More drivers are always welcome; if you would like to assist with the Voluntary Driving Scheme the organisers would be pleased to hear from you. Do call Gill for an informal chat and an information pack.