POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

COFFEE MORNING: The coffee morning tomorrow, Saturday, is hosted by the Centre Fund Raising. All welcome in the lounge from 10am to noon.

HAILSHAM HISTORY SOCIETY: On Wednesday our speaker is Paul Endersby talking about Ropemakers and Railways. Visitors welcome £2.50. Meetings held at the Methodist Church Hall, High Street, Hailsham. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm.

NATURAL HISTORY: Eastbourne Natural History and Archaeology Society meeting on Friday January 13 when our speaker is Greg Chuter on the Archaeology of Malling Down, Lewes. Meetings held at St Saviours Church Hall, Spencer Road, Eastbourne. Doors open at 7.15pm, meeting starts at 7.30pm. Visitors welcome £2.50. www.eastbourne archarchaeology.org.uk telephone 731792.

WALKS: Tomorrow, Saturday, The New Cycle Path, 2.5 miles with Catharine R. Meet bus 51, 9.45am Terminus Road, stand D to Ringwood Road, first stop as you turn into Ringwood Road from St Philips Avenue. Arrive 9.55am. Princes Park café coffee stop, stroll can be finished at Princes Park or walk back. If wet coffee at Catherine’s. Leader at start at bus stop. Or, Beach Bay and Brunch, 4.5 miles with Sue C. Meet pier entrance at 10am, many bus services. Level walk, leader offers lunch after walk. No stiles.

MENS SOCIETY: Meet on Monday when our speaker is Rev David Maddox on the New Year. Meetings take place at St Johns Church, High Street. Tea from 2.30pm, meeting starts at 3pm.

HOPS: Hailsham are showing the classic film South Pacific on Saturday January 14, at 2.30pm and 7.45pm. Tickets from the box office 841414. www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk box office open 10 am to 4pm Monday to Saturday.

SPY BOY: Presents Live at Hailsham Pavilion on Sunday January 15 at 7.30pm Chris Farlowe with the Norman Beaker Band tickets £20. Bookings at box office 841414 or www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk

POLEGATE DRAMA GROUP: Proudly presents the traditional and fun for all the family pantomime Aladdin. At the start of the drama groups 50th anniversary year. Our first production of the year is our panto Aladdin which will be on at Polegate Community Centre from Saturday January 14 to Sunday January 22. Tickets are £10.50 adults and £6.50 children, are now on sale. Performances are 7.30pm on January 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 and at 2.30pm on January 14, 15, 21 and 22. Tickets available from Archers Estate Agents, Polegate High Street, telephone 483348 or online from www.polegatedramagtroup.com

LOCAL HISTORY SOCIETY: Polegate and Willingdon Local History society meet on Friday January 20 when our speaker is Ian Everest, on Women’s Land Army. Doors open at 6.30 pm. Meeting starts at 7pm at St Johns Church Hall, High Street. Visitors welcome £3.

WANTED: To hear from the couple who recently attended Eastbourne Local History Society meeting where Neil Bright gave a talk on the London Blitz. Neil would like to hear from the lady who spoke to him afterwards on living during the war in Orpington, Kent. She can remember being blown across the room by a V2 strike. He is currently researching the old Borough of Orpington, now in the Borough of Bromley and Biggin Hill. Email maureencopping@yahoo.co.uk where I will pass on to Neil Bright, email selondon1940@yahoo.com or telephone 485971

