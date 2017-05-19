PAMPER NIGHT: Conservative Pamper Night today, Friday, in the Henry Twine Hall, Polegate Community Centre from 6.30pm to 10pm.

POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

RUN TO TUN: CWFC Run to Tun. tomorrow, Saturday, Polegate School mini mile starts at 10.30am 5K, and 10K at 11.30am.

COFFEE MORNING: The coffee morning tomorrow, Saturday, at Polegate Community Centre, is hosted by the building fund. Also on sale will be home-made produce, chutneys, marmalades, cakes, books, jigsaws and bric-a-brac. The bottle raffle tickets are on sale at the office. All welcome in the lounge from 10am to noon.

PLANT SWAP: At Stud Farm Allotments and Garden Society tomorrow, Saturday.

COUNCIL MEETING: Polegate Town Council Statutory Meeting will be held on Monday, when the council members elect a new Mayor. Look at our website www.polegatetowncouncil.gov.uk

PAINTING CLASS: If you are on the waiting list to join a painting class, then look no further, come and join me at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads, on Wednesday mornings from 11am to 1pm. Telephone Catriona on 07758367479 to book your place, or just turn up.

WRITING WORKSHOP: Meads Writing Workshop takes place on Wednesday evenings at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads Road, at 7.30pm. This friendly club is ideal for all abilities. Come and join us. There is also an alternative Friday afternoon class. Contact Roddy on 07758367479 or visit website www.bournetowrite.co.uk

WALKS: Tomorrow, Saturday, Beachy Head Ramble, 5 miles with Irenee H. Meet at Bedes School 10am GR 601972. Bus 3A, 9.40am Terminus Road Stand M. Hilly with a few stiles. Or, To The Tower, 8 miles with Naomi and Pete. Meet at lay-by adjacent Wok Inn Shortgate near Uckfield on A26. GR 493150. Public house option. On Sunday, Up and Down and Round About, 8 miles with Bob J. Meet bus 12, 9.37am Terminus Road to East Dean. Walk starts at East Dean car park 10am. Dry lunch.

SPA VALLEY: Weekend May 20 and 21 is Thomas the Tank Engine Weekend. Also Saturday evening dining on High Weald Belle on May 20. Also Sunday lunch on May 21. Please look at our website www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk for more information. Telephone 01892 537715.

POLEGATE WINDMILL: Will be open and guided tours of the mill and refreshments will be available from 2pm onwards. The mill will then be open on June 11; July 9 and July 23 (Music Day).

