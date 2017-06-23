POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

WINDSOR CLUB: Next entertainment session is tomorrow, Saturday, with Tropical Steve at Polegate Community Centre.

WALKS: On Sunday, Little Common Northwards, 9.5 miles with Angela F. Meet at the Avenue 9.30am, walk starts at Oakleigh Road, Little Common 10.15am GR 711078. Dry lunch, fairly flat, many stiles, fields, woods and road walking.

POLEGATE WINDMILL: Will be open and guided tours of the Mill and refreshments will be available from 2pm onwards. The Mill will then be open on July 9 and July 23 (Music Day).

POLEGATE TOWN COUNCIL: Are offering a First Response Course on June 29. Contact their office for more details 488114.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.