POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

WALKS: Tomorrow, Saturday, Summertime Walk to Friston Place Gardens with Graham T.

POLEGATE WINDMILL: The Windmill will be next be open on Sunday July 9 and then on Sunday July 23 for our Music Day with Con Brio. On both days the opening hours are 2pm to 5pm.

NEW HEALTH WALK: New Polegate Health Walk starting Tuesday, July 4. The Conservation Volunteers (TCV), who run the East Sussex Health Walks project, are launching a new Health Walk from outside Polegate Train Station on Tuesday. This gentle, hour long walk will be led by our experienced volunteer walk leaders, who will guide you around some of the footpaths and green leafy areas that Polegate has to offer. Walking is a wonderful form of natural exercise, which is simple but also very effective. We could prevent 37,000 deaths every year, just by taking a walk. In just a short time walking can significantly improve a person’s health, well-being and confidence. The walk is free and there is no need to book, just turn up. After the walk you are welcome to stay for a cuppa and chat at a local café. The Polegate Health Walk will be meeting on the first and thrid Tuesday of every month at 10.30am outside Polegate Train Station. For more information, contact Jenny Deering on 07740 899559 or e-mail j.deering@tcv.org.uk

